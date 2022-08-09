Nonprofit second to sue over Youngkin's teacher tip line

A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his administration’s repeated refusal to hand over documents related to an email tip line where parents could report their child’s teachers for teaching “divisive concepts.”

American Oversight, a nonprofit ethics watchdog group and law firm Ballard Spahr filed the lawsuit in Arlington County Circuit Court on Monday.

After issuing an executive order that banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in classrooms in January, Youngkin later announced the launch of an email tip line for parents to report to his administration what was happening in their child's classroom.

This is the second lawsuit against Youngkin over his refusal to hand over the tip line records under the Freedom of Information Act. A group of media organizations, including The Virginian-Pilot, The Daily Press, and The Washington Post, filed a suit in April.

Youngkin, whose campaign significantly focused on parents' role in public schools, set up the email tip line shortly after taking office.

Youngkin told a conservative radio host John Fredericks in January: “We have set up a particular email address called helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected and where their inherent divisive practices in their schools and we’re asking for input right from parents so we can go right to the source.”

However, Youngkin's administration has said very little about the tip line since its launch.

His administration has maintained that the FOIA requests cannot be fulfilled because the documents are part of the governor’s “working papers and correspondence."

“From the start, this tip line has been criticized as a political ploy that puts teachers and public education at risk. The secrecy makes matters worse,” American Oversight's executive editor Heather Sawyer said in a statement.

“While publicly defending the tip line, the Youngkin administration refuses to release records that would allow the public to decide for themselves. What is the tip line’s true purpose and how has the Administration acted on these ‘tips’? What is it about this program that they don’t want the public to see?”

Sawyer, according to a statement, has "filed several public records requests," related to the tip line including: "email communications sent by helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov, emails sent by Youngkin’s staff in response to the tip line, protocols or procedures for handling emails sent to the tip line, records that would identify the number of tips submitted to the tip line, and emails sent to entities outside of Youngkin’s office — including the Virginia Department of Education."