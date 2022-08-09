 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nonprofit second to sue over Youngkin's teacher tip line

  • 0
YOUNGKIN VDOE

Gov. Glenn Youngkin

 TIMES-DISPATCH

A Washington D.C.-based nonprofit recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his administration’s repeated refusal to hand over documents related to an email tip line where parents could report their child’s teachers for teaching “divisive concepts.”

American Oversight, a nonprofit ethics watchdog group and law firm Ballard Spahr filed the lawsuit in Arlington County Circuit Court on Monday.

Media outlets sue Youngkin for refusing to turn over documents

After issuing an executive order that banned the teaching of “inherently divisive concepts” in classrooms in January, Youngkin later announced the launch of an email tip line for parents to report to his administration what was happening in their child's classroom.

People are also reading…

This is the second lawsuit against Youngkin over his refusal to hand over the tip line records under the Freedom of Information Act. A group of media organizations, including The Virginian-Pilot, The Daily Press, and The Washington Post, filed a suit in April.

Youngkin, whose campaign significantly focused on parents' role in public schools, set up the email tip line shortly after taking office.

VEA, state NAACP push back on Youngkin's plans to ax 'divisive' resources

Youngkin told a conservative radio host John Fredericks in January: “We have set up a particular email address called helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected and where their inherent divisive practices in their schools and we’re asking for input right from parents so we can go right to the source.”

However, Youngkin's administration has said very little about the tip line since its launch.

His administration has maintained that the FOIA requests cannot be fulfilled because the documents are part of the governor’s “working papers and correspondence." 

“From the start, this tip line has been criticized as a political ploy that puts teachers and public education at risk. The secrecy makes matters worse,” American Oversight's executive editor Heather Sawyer said in a statement.

‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers

“While publicly defending the tip line, the Youngkin administration refuses to release records that would allow the public to decide for themselves. What is the tip line’s true purpose and how has the Administration acted on these ‘tips’? What is it about this program that they don’t want the public to see?”

Sawyer, according to a statement, has "filed several public records requests," related to the tip line including: "email communications sent by helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov, emails sent by Youngkin’s staff in response to the tip line, protocols or procedures for handling emails sent to the tip line, records that would identify the number of tips submitted to the tip line, and emails sent to entities outside of Youngkin’s office — including the Virginia Department of Education." 

More restaurant reviews from RTD dining critic Justin Lo

Restaurant review: The Smoky Mug, amazing Texas barbecue in Richmond’s Brookland Park neighborhood
Dining
alert top story

Restaurant review: The Smoky Mug, amazing Texas barbecue in Richmond’s Brookland Park neighborhood

  • By Justin Lo  Special correspondent
  • 0

Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.

Restaurant review: Black Lodge is the coolest underground party I’ve never been to
Dining
alert top story

Restaurant review: Black Lodge is the coolest underground party I’ve never been to

  • By Justin Lo Special correspondent
  • 0

Should you find yourself in the doorway of a dark and empty coffee shop in Scott’s Addition, you’re in the right place. Step inside; the super…

First Bite: Young Mother pop-up brings together a fascinating mix of Japanese and Korean cuisine
Dining
alert

First Bite: Young Mother pop-up brings together a fascinating mix of Japanese and Korean cuisine

  • By Justin Lo  Special correspondent
  • 0

At Young Mother, the monthly Japanese-inspired pop-up conceived and hatched out of Restaurant Adarra, Daniel Harthausen’s steamed egg dish say…

Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger
Dining
alert

Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger

  • Megan Marconyak Special correspondent
  • 0

When Mike Lindsey went from college football player to restaurant cook, working in a professional kitchen was a competitive sport. “I was a co…

First Bite: Pinky’s in Scott's Addition is a journey worth taking
Dining

First Bite: Pinky’s in Scott's Addition is a journey worth taking

  • By Justin Lo • Special correspondent
  • 0

Who is Pinky, the mysterious namesake behind the hottest new dining spot in Scott’s Addition?

First Bite: At Oro, Laine Myers is a pasta girl in a pasta world – and it’s fantastic! Here's where you can get it in Richmond
Dining
alert

First Bite: At Oro, Laine Myers is a pasta girl in a pasta world – and it’s fantastic! Here's where you can get it in Richmond

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…

First Bite: Chef Mike Lindsey tells his own story at Lillie Pearl
Dining

First Bite: Chef Mike Lindsey tells his own story at Lillie Pearl

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the …

First Bite: The Cobra Burger men cometh
Dining

First Bite: The Cobra Burger men cometh

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the …

First Bite: Richmond's Auntie Ning’s chef masters Filipino food – on his first try
Dining

First Bite: Richmond's Auntie Ning’s chef masters Filipino food – on his first try

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…

First Bite: Get well fed at The Feed Store, the new roadside BBQ joint in Goochland
Dining

First Bite: Get well fed at The Feed Store, the new roadside BBQ joint in Goochland

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…

First Bite: Find your way home to Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen in Fulton Hill
Dining

First Bite: Find your way home to Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen in Fulton Hill

  • photos by ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

    By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent

  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…

First Bite: TBT El Gallo is not your mama’s Mexican restaurant, and here’s why the chef is proud of that
Dining

First Bite: TBT El Gallo is not your mama’s Mexican restaurant, and here’s why the chef is proud of that

  • TIMES-DISPATCH PHOTO ILLUSTRATION (TOP PHOTO)

    story By JUSTIN LO, special correspondent photos by alexa welch edlund, Times-Dispatch

  • 0

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…

First Bite: Blue Atlas puts Fulton Hill on the map with its menu of globally-inspired fare
Dining

First Bite: Blue Atlas puts Fulton Hill on the map with its menu of globally-inspired fare

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

To say that opening a new restaurant during a pandemic, after delivering your first child, is a labor of love is an understatement. Chefs Rach…

Heated and covered Richmond patios: Winter is coming, but Richmond restaurants have got us covered
Dining

Heated and covered Richmond patios: Winter is coming, but Richmond restaurants have got us covered

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Along with indoor dining alternatives during the pandemic, such as takeout and delivery and to-go cocktails, outdoor patios have been a godsen…

Hot for Pizza and more - check out these recently opened Richmond pizza shops
Dining

Hot for Pizza and more - check out these recently opened Richmond pizza shops

  • By JUSTIN LO  Special correspondent
  • 0

Richmond restaurant openings in general have abated since the pandemic. Many have put their latest projects on hold as they wait for things to…

Restaurant review: Dine on the bright side of life at Island Shrimp Co. at Chesterfield Towne Center
Plus

Restaurant review: Dine on the bright side of life at Island Shrimp Co. at Chesterfield Towne Center

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

dining out

Restaurant review: Find some refuge in the predictably satisfying at Linden Row Inn’s Parterre
Plus

Restaurant review: Find some refuge in the predictably satisfying at Linden Row Inn’s Parterre

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Food, it seems, wasn’t that important to the great American painter Edward Hopper. Even his famous restaurant paintings are mostly food-less. …

Restaurant review: Cozy up to Gersi, a Brooklyn Italian restaurant in Richmond’s Fan District
Plus

Restaurant review: Cozy up to Gersi, a Brooklyn Italian restaurant in Richmond’s Fan District

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

You’ve got your Manhattan Italian restaurants — opulent and palatial establishments, such as Del Posto and its cruise liner-turned-dining room…

Restaurant review: Bring on the banquet at Full Kee restaurant
Plus

Restaurant review: Bring on the banquet at Full Kee restaurant

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Few aspects of Chinese culture are more iconic than the traditional Chinese banquet. Think of that sumptuous meal from the famous opening scen…

Restaurant review: Poor Boys restaurant brings a little taste of the Big Easy to Richmond’s Fan District
Plus

Restaurant review: Poor Boys restaurant brings a little taste of the Big Easy to Richmond’s Fan District

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

At Poor Boys, a New Orleans-themed eatery in the Fan, the brassy squeal of trumpets and rat-tat-tat of drums bounce off the bunker-style concr…

Restaurant review: Nama offers pan-regional Indian food, but its South Indian dishes are the real star
Plus

Restaurant review: Nama offers pan-regional Indian food, but its South Indian dishes are the real star

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Nama, a design-driven Indian restaurant in the heart of downtown Richmond, feels like a storybook garden conjured right out of the pages of “O…

Restaurant review: Grisette in Church Hill gives a commanding performance night after night
Plus

Restaurant review: Grisette in Church Hill gives a commanding performance night after night

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Like a theatrical production, most restaurants undergo a series of dress rehearsals and previews when they first open. This initial period is …

Restaurant review: Mariscos El Barco, a Mexican restaurant in 'Little Saigon' in western Henrico, is a seafood feast fit for royalty
Plus

Restaurant review: Mariscos El Barco, a Mexican restaurant in 'Little Saigon' in western Henrico, is a seafood feast fit for royalty

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

From the outside, Mariscos El Barco is fairly nondescript. The restaurant opened earlier this year off Horsepen Road, along the same corridor …

Restaurant review: Church Hill's Soul ‘N Vinegar is a grab-and-go with heart
Plus

Restaurant review: Church Hill's Soul ‘N Vinegar is a grab-and-go with heart

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

What does Soul n’ Vinegar have in common with hotel lobby coffee shops hawking cellophane-wrapped turkey sandwiches that woefully stare at you…

Restaurant review: Let Brunch restaurant in the Fan rekindle your love for brunch
Plus

Restaurant review: Let Brunch restaurant in the Fan rekindle your love for brunch

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Brunch is a polarizing subject. Many chefs hate but grudgingly accept it. Some gourmands, while staring down their stuffy noses, have brushed …

Restaurant review: Bateau maintains a clear vision and stunning design, but its menu feels somewhat unmoored
Plus

Restaurant review: Bateau maintains a clear vision and stunning design, but its menu feels somewhat unmoored

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

For the black bateaumen who navigated the vital trade route from Lynchburg to Richmond in the late-18th to mid-19th centuries and contributed …

Restaurant review: Manchu’s Richmond outpost is free of frills and full of flavor - and has some of the best chicken wings in town
Plus

Restaurant review: Manchu’s Richmond outpost is free of frills and full of flavor - and has some of the best chicken wings in town

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Marvin Nguyen’s aunt and uncle, with help from his father, opened the original Manchu Food Store in New Orleans back in 1991. Since then, it’s…

Restaurant review: The Original Ronnie’s BBQ combines love of barbecue with love of family
Plus

Restaurant review: The Original Ronnie’s BBQ combines love of barbecue with love of family

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

Before Ronnie Logan found his calling as a pitmaster, he found work in carpentry, building management, lawn care and janitorial services to pr…

Restaurant review: Carytown's The Mantu contributes to the expanding diversity of the Richmond food scene
Plus

Restaurant review: Carytown's The Mantu contributes to the expanding diversity of the Richmond food scene

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

An open exchange of new people and new ideas is what enables cities like ours to flourish. It was a spirit of openness that brought chef Hamid…

Restaurant review: Taqueria Panchito will satisfy your craving for Mexican street tacos
Plus

Restaurant review: Taqueria Panchito will satisfy your craving for Mexican street tacos

  • By JUSTIN LO Special correspondent
  • 0

After recently watching the “Taco Chronicles” docuseries on Netflix, I developed an intense craving for tacos. Not for so-called gringo tacos …

jnocera@timesdispatch.com

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtle nest discovered in Mississippi for the first time since 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News