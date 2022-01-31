'Normal as possible;' Hanover optional mask policy started Monday

Normal as possible - that's how Hanover School Superintendent Michael Gill characterized Monday's school day, when the county's optional mask policy took effect.
Hanover's School Board voted unanimously on Jan. 24 to follow Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order making masks optional for all Virginia students. At that time, Hanover was the largest Richmond-area school division to follow the order. Chesterfield County joined a few days later when it's school board also voted to follow the governor's order.
Henrico County and Richmond City schools still require students to wear masks.
"We are grateful for everyone’s cooperation today that allowed our educators and staff to maintain the integrity of the instructional day without any significant disruptions, making it as normal as possible," Gill said by email Monday.
"We will continue to maintain our focus on teaching, learning, and supporting every child’s wellbeing, while also emphasizing the expectation for all to treat one another with respect, care, and kindness."
Hanover school officials had no estimates Monday how many students countywide were or were not wearing masks.
Teachers, faculty and staff, as well as visitors to the schools, must still wear masks, however, as the executive order only applies to students, Hanover school officials have said. Additionally, all students are still required to wear masks on school buses, per a federal order.
Hanover Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley said by email Monday that "we stressed with our staff that they may not treat or interact with students differently based on their masking choice," which included segregating students, changing classroom assignments or seating arrangements.
Hanover school officials also announced last week that the school division would follow the recent actions of the Virginia Department of Health and stop contact tracing, as “these efforts are no longer sustainable” because Omicron spreads too quickly, said a note to parents. No contact tracing also means no quarantine requirements for close contacts, the note said, so any student who was scheduled to be in quarantine this week because they were identified as a close contact was allowed back in school Monday.
As of Jan. 28, the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 875 students in remote learning while on quarantine, or roughly 5.3% of the total student population. That’s down from 1,002 – or 6% of students – on Jan. 21. Two weeks prior, on Jan. 14, 7.7% of students were out. The dashboard is updated every Friday and will continue to include the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Jan. 28, there have been 1,917 positive cases since the first day of school on Sept. 7.
When asked about expectations in Hanover schools now that masks are optional, Thomas Franck, director of Chickahominy Health District, which includes Hanover, said by email Monday that "there are too many unknown factors at play right now."
He said the area may have reached a peak in cases and while the numbers could be declining, it's still unclear whether there will be another surge or a secondary peak. He also said with lots of people vaccinated, plus those who've recovered from COVID, immunity could be increasing in schools.
He cautioned, however, about comparing schools that have mask mandates with those that don't because there are too many uncontrolled factors: school sizes and class sizes, vaccination rates in schools, ventilation system infrastructure for indoor spaces, schools' isolation and quarantine policies and varying rates of a community's overall transmission.
"What we do know, and still want to emphasize, is that community members should get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID," he said, and that includes boosters if possible. "This is the single best strategy to protect students and staff from severe disease, hospitalization, and death - and to maintain in-person learning."
