'Normal as possible;' Hanover optional mask policy started Monday

Hanover Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley said by email Monday that "we stressed with our staff that they may not treat or interact with students differently based on their masking choice," which included segregating students, changing classroom assignments or seating arrangements.

Hanover school officials also announced last week that the school division would follow the recent actions of the Virginia Department of Health and stop contact tracing, as “these efforts are no longer sustainable” because Omicron spreads too quickly, said a note to parents. No contact tracing also means no quarantine requirements for close contacts, the note said, so any student who was scheduled to be in quarantine this week because they were identified as a close contact was allowed back in school Monday.

As of Jan. 28, the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 875 students in remote learning while on quarantine, or roughly 5.3% of the total student population. That’s down from 1,002 – or 6% of students – on Jan. 21. Two weeks prior, on Jan. 14, 7.7% of students were out. The dashboard is updated every Friday and will continue to include the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Jan. 28, there have been 1,917 positive cases since the first day of school on Sept. 7.