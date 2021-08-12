Northam administration mandates masks in schools after some local leaders reject CDC guidance

A universal mask mandate goes beyond what Gill recommended earlier this week, which was mandatory masks for elementary students – he noted that children 5 to 11 cannot yet be vaccinated - as well as middle and high school students and all staff who weren't vaccinated. Gill presented his plan to a packed boardroom that broke into boos and angry shouting at times during a meeting that stretched late into the evening and featured more than an hour of public comments, mostly from those opposed to the masks, which at one point prompted the entire School Board to recess and leave the room.

Upon returning, board member John Axselle scolded the audience members for their behavior, saying that he was "shocked" by what he saw that night and that in 25 years on the board, he had never felt compelled to leave the boardroom. Axselle later moved to make masks optional, saying there was little data to show that Hanover needed such a mandate. He was supported by board members Steve Ikenberry, Sterling Daniel and George Sutton.

Board Chairwoman Ola Hawkins, who signed the note to parents on Thursday, Vice Chair Robert Hundley and board member Bob May voted against the motion.

Also Tuesday night, Chesterfield's School Board was picketed by families opposed to a mandate. The board ultimately voted in favor of the requirement.