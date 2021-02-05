Off-campus students at University of Richmond end their quarantine Monday

The University of Richmond will welcome 500-plus undergraduate students back to campus Monday, two weeks after they were asked to stay home.

After conducting COVID-19 tests of its student body in January, the university learned that 17% of students living off campus had tested positive. The rate for on-campus students was 1.4%.

UR asked off-campus students to remain home, take classes remotely, and largely remain away from campus for two weeks.

When colleges across Virginia brought students back to campus in the fall, many saw surges of the virus in their dorms and surrounding neighborhoods. For the spring 2021 semester, universities have been more cautious about how they invite students back.

Many colleges required students to test negative before returning to campus, and several are conducting mandatory tests on a regular basis. Virginia Tech students spent the first week of the semester taking their classes completely online. The University of Virginia delayed the start of its semester to Feb. 1, and Virginia Commonwealth University announced it wouldn't conduct an in-person class until mid-February at the earliest.

The initial results appear promising. Colleges haven't seen the widespread propagation of the virus the way they did in the fall.