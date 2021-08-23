On Chesterfield's first day of school, some cheers, some bus delays and a little bit of traffic. Tuesday is Day 1 for the rest of the county

Jenny Morand and her husband spent most of their Monday picking up and dropping off their two Chesterfield County Public School elementary school children.
Monday, the first day of school for Chesterfield’s elementary schoolers, sixth graders and ninth graders, is well before Chesterfield's usual post Labor Day start. In June of 2020, the school system announced its intent to open schools two weeks ahead of Labor Day, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Despite an earlier start, the first day saw delays due to a severe bus driver shortage for the county school system. Remaining middle and high schoolers return to school Tuesday.
Jenny Morand’s two elementary school children attend different schools. Her son goes to Crestwood Elementary, the school they're zoned to in Bon Air, her daughter attends Greenfield Elementary, which houses the county's center-based gifted academy, about a 15 minute drive from Crestwood.
Monday morning, Morand drove her daughter to school while her husband, who works remotely, took the day off and waited with their son for his bus. While it was scheduled to arrive at 8:51 a.m., they waited until 9:37 a.m., meanwhile Crestwood Elementary begins at 9:25 a.m. each day.
Schools spokesperson Shawn Smith said in an email Monday afternoon that the delay was because students were being picked up from all county bus stops on Monday.
“However we have been sharing with families that there are delays due to driver shortages,” Smith wrote.
Eight days before schools opened, Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty announced via a video message that the district was short over 100 bus drivers. He urged parents to drive their children to school if they could.
However, his pleading was old news to Chesterfield’s parents. For the past few years, the district has struggled to hire enough bus drivers for the start of school. In 2018, there were 55 vacancies, which caused weeks of lags in students being dropped off at school. One year later, the district dealt with the same shortage.
Last year, despite schools operating in a hybrid format in the fall, parents again were asked to drive their children to school. The need last year stemmed from COVID-19 protocols limiting capacity on buses and so, school officials begged parents to help and drive.
A schools spokesman did not respond to a request if any bus drivers had been hired since the school system made its announcement about the driver shortage on Aug. 15.
Collectively, the Morands said they spent about an hour and half attempting to get their kids to school. Monday afternoon, six hours after they got their kids to school, they switched roles.
Morand went to get their son at Crestwood, while her husband picked up their daughter at Greenfield. Morand's daughter will receive bus service once the district's transportation database is updated, but it was not available Monday. Her husband waited about 30 minutes to pick up at Greenfield Elementary, while 35 minutes after Crestwood’s dismissal bell rang, Morand was stuck in traffic in the school parking lot inching her way to the pick-up location. After leaving her house at 3:32 p.m. for a two-minute drive to Crestwood, she did not arrive back home until 4:50 p.m. with her son. The delay, she said, was sitting in traffic with all the other parents attempting to get their children from the school.
Eventually, Morand said their plan is for her drive one child in the morning, with the other one on the bus and will switch in the afternoon to help the school system as it scrambles to hire more bus drivers.
While Morand and her husband dealt with getting their kids off and running for the first day, like parents across the county, Daugherty and school board members visited various schools around the county on Monday to celebrate the First Day of School. Media was not allowed into school buildings Monday.
In a brief 36-second video posted online Monday afternoon, Daugherty stood outside Falling Creek Middle School commemorating the first day of school.
“We’re excited, the teachers are ready, the administrators are ready,” Daugherty said. “Everyone in the county is working really hard to make sure your child has a great school year. Thank you for all your cooperation and support.”
Tuesday, the rest of county's middle and high schoolers and their parents will join those that went back to school today, either riding the bus or being picked up and dropped off.