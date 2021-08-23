On Chesterfield's first day of school, some cheers, some bus delays and a little bit of traffic. Tuesday is Day 1 for the rest of the county

“However we have been sharing with families that there are delays due to driver shortages,” Smith wrote.

Eight days before schools opened, Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty announced via a video message that the district was short over 100 bus drivers. He urged parents to drive their children to school if they could.

However, his pleading was old news to Chesterfield’s parents. For the past few years, the district has struggled to hire enough bus drivers for the start of school. In 2018, there were 55 vacancies, which caused weeks of lags in students being dropped off at school. One year later, the district dealt with the same shortage.

Last year, despite schools operating in a hybrid format in the fall, parents again were asked to drive their children to school. The need last year stemmed from COVID-19 protocols limiting capacity on buses and so, school officials begged parents to help and drive.

A schools spokesman did not respond to a request if any bus drivers had been hired since the school system made its announcement about the driver shortage on Aug. 15.

Collectively, the Morands said they spent about an hour and half attempting to get their kids to school. Monday afternoon, six hours after they got their kids to school, they switched roles.