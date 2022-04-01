On per pupil funding, Chesterfield ranks last among large Va. school systems

Responding to a parent who pressed Chesterfield leaders to focus more on schools and noted that the county spends less per student than all of its neighbors and the state's large school districts, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Vice Chairwoman Leslie Haley dismissed the numbers as false.

Haley doubled down in an email the next day saying: “I stated it last night and I will go on the record objecting to the comments in particular that stated: Chesterfield County students receive the lowest level of investment compared to kids in other similar school districts in Virginia,” according to an email obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In response to reporters' questions asking what was wrong with the data, which is compiled each year by the state education department, Haley responded by noting that the county is studying raises for teachers before deferring to a deputy county administrator.

While some Chesterfield officials say the Virginia Department of Education’s figures don't paint a fair picture, county residents say it shows a county skimping on money for children.

Chesterfield County schools spend an average of $10,061 per student, according to 2019-20 data from the Virginia Department of Education, the most recent year it has published. That figure places the county in the bottom 15 school systems statewide and is the lowest in the Richmond area.

Hanover and Henrico counties spend $10,829 and $10,330, respectively, while the City of Richmond spends $15,667 per student — 12th most in the state, according to the 2019-20 state data. All but Richmond spend below the statewide median of $11,421. This annual dollar amount spent on education is a mix of local, state, federal and tax dollars.

“We’re at a point now that I thought we would finally start addressing some of the needs to finally not be one of the last for per pupil in the state,” said Kyle Viele, chairman of the School Board’s Citizens Budget Advisory Committee, who acknowledged the county's per pupil number has remained stable even with population increases. "So the county would tell you that all that's good that we're being fiscally responsible and by fiscally responsible they mean you’re cramming kids together, you have kindergartners eating lunch in the morning and not getting out until four in the afternoon. So yes, from an efficiency perspective, it looks like we're efficient. But that's not the best thing for our kids. It's not the best way to teach kids.”

Matt Harris, a deputy county administrator for Chesterfield County, said VDOE's calculation doesn't account for money the school division spends on paying down debt related to new school construction, which may result in an extra $1,000 or more per pupil that goes untracked by the state.

"Bottom line, VDOE stats are a single piece of information that can be used to have a conversation about education but it is far, far, far from a complete picture," Harris said in an email.

While those figures would also not be included in the VDOE numbers for other school systems, Harris said Chesterfield's debt is much higher than in other divisions. But adding $1,000 to Chesterfield's per pupil spending and nothing to other districts to account for their debt would still leave the division in the bottom 10 among Virginia school divisions with at least 10,000 students.

According to the data, which state law requires school divisions to publish each year, the localities that spend the most per public school student when grouped by enrollment size are Arlington County ($18,699), Charlottesville ($16,974), Mecklenburg County ($14,942), Falls Church ($18,984) and Surry County ($20,175, the most of any jurisdiction in Virginia).

School divisions in the four major Richmond area jurisdictions are all in the top 20% by enrollment size. Chesterfield County's per-student spending is the lowest among that group.

Richmond, Hanover and Henrico all rank significantly higher than Chesterfield on the state’s Local Composite Index, a metric that "determines a school division's ability to pay education costs fundamental to the commonwealth's Standards of Quality." Because Chesterfield's population and enrollment are larger than those of the rest of the Richmond area, the formula deems the county less able to pay even though just 8% of Chesterfield children live in poverty compared to 33% of Richmond children, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Based on 2019-2020 budgets, Chesterfield's local funding for schools makes up a smaller share of the school division budget than in other Richmond area localities.

***

A school division's per pupil spending dollar amount doesn't mean it's the same for every individual school, and spending at individual schools varies widely even within individual districts. Chesterfield spends the most on each student at Carver College and Career Academy ($17,203) and the least at Winterpock Elementary ($8,395).

Jim Wyckoff, a professor of education and public policy at the University of Virginia, said there is evidence that shows increasing per pupil spending leads to improvement in student outcomes. For example, a 2018 National Bureau of Economic Research overview on education spending found that increasing funding within individual districts led to higher test scores, higher graduation rates and in some cases, higher wages for adults. But the way that money is allocated can affect the impact increased spending can have.

“If you are raising per pupil expenditures," Wyckoff said, "you need to be investing that money in uses that are likely to improve outcomes for kids.”

The top 10 districts in per pupil spending in the state range across geographic areas, household income levels, and enrollment sizes, while the bottom of the list is made up largely of smaller school divisions clustered in the southern and southwestern regions of the Commonwealth.

While Chesterfield had more than 60,000 students enrolled in schools in the 2019-20 academic year, the combined enrollment of the 12 school divisions in the Commonwealth that spent less on a per-student basis than Chesterfield was 54,810, according to VDOE data.

Ben Pearson-Nelson, president of the Chesterfield County Council of PTAs, said at a recent public hearing that he was “disheartened” to see Chesterfield once again come in last place for spending among similarly sized school districts.

“Paying as little as we can for our kids does not relieve a burden on the community. Instead, it shifts the burden on to parents, it shifts the burden on the teachers, it shifts the burden on to our kids and it shifts the burden onto organizations like the PTA,” Pearson-Nelson said.

Jessica Nocera Follow Jessica Nocera Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today