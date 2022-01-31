On Virginia's college campuses, COVID cases are going up, and vaccine mandates are going away

It's become a semiannual hurdle for colleges in Virginia: When classes begin, thousands of students return to campus, and a rise in COVID-19 cases follows.
Thanks to omicron, the start of the spring 2022 semester has been no different. But this time, as colleges see their cases rise, they are ending the policies that require students and employees be vaccinated.
At least three universities -- the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and George Mason -- announced Monday they had ended their student vaccine requirements, in light of an opinion released Friday by Attorney General Jason Miyares saying they weren't legally entitled to. A spokesperson for VCU didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The decisions come about two weeks after an executive directive from Gov. Glenn Youngkin effectively ended vaccine requirements for the employees of state colleges.
For some students, campus has become a tense environment. Colleges largely started their semesters on time, and many classes have been in person.
A decline in college cases should come soon, mirroring the trend in the state at large, said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River health district in southwest Virginia.
And as colleges strip away their vaccine requirements, she said it's worth remembering that mandates for college students aren't as effective mitigation tools as once thought.
College students, Bissell said, "are, overall, a very low risk population for COVID."
At VCU, there have been 744 positive tests this semester as of Wednesday, when the university last updated its figures. Among symptomatic individuals who took a test, 66% tested positive.
The student population is 95% vaccinated, and the staff are at 97%. VCU has about 29,000 students.
VCU is teaching half of its classes in person this semester, up from about one-third last semester. Twenty-one percent are a mixture of in-person and online, and 28% are fully remote.
At the University of Richmond, 214 students have tested positive this semester. So have 120 employees, according to the school's dashboard.
Most of them have experienced mild or moderate symptoms or no symptoms at all, three UR administrators wrote to students and staff last week. UR has filled almost half of its isolation and quarantine space.
Not required to follow directives from the governor or attorney general, UR has kept its vaccine mandates in place for its approximately 4,000 students and its employees.
Most classes are online this semester, but the university is allowing faculty to conduct some online for a short period of time if a significant number of students are unable to attend in person. A university spokesperson declined to say how many classes have done so.
While cases have risen, the environment on college campuses hasn't been as bad as the 2020-21 school year.
In the fall of 2020, the first semester in which students returned to campus, there were jumps in cases all across the state. James Madison University saw more than 500 cases in the first week, leading university leaders to close the campus for a month.
The spring 2021 semester began during what was -- before omicron -- the worst wave of the pandemic. VCU delayed the start of in-person classes by a month. In total, there were about 20,000 COVID cases on Virginia college campuses in the 2020-21 school year, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch survey of college data.
In fall 2021, students returned to college largely with vaccine mandates in place. Several universities, including UVA, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, removed students who didn't comply. VCU later removed students who wouldn't take the shot and wouldn't undergo weekly testing.
Cases didn't shoot up at the beginning of that semester. Instead, they climbed slowly the first month of classes as the delta variant took hold in Virginia. But altogether, the fall 2021 semester was markedly better than the previous two. Large universities saw their case counts in the hundreds instead of the thousands.
Because cases have gone up everywhere in the state in January, health officials expected them to increase on college campuses, too, Bissell said. As statewide cases begin to decline, so will cases on campus.
"We do expect the curve to start coming down, and that's across the board," she said.
The rise in on-campus cases isn't a great worry. College students often don't transmit the virus outside of their campus community. And because college students tend to be young and healthy, they are less likely to experience prolonged effects of the virus.
Israel is highly vaccinated, boosted and masked and is still struggling to control the spread of omicron, Bissell said, showing that not much can be done to stop this variant's spread. And attaining a level of zero COVID simply isn't possible.
So it's up to each student and staffer to conduct his or her own risk evaluation, Bissell said. Some students fear their risk is too great.
Gian Tigreros, a junior at VCU, has persistent pain in his shoulder. When heat and Advil didn't work, his orthopedist prescribed a steroid, methylprednisolone, which temporarily suppresses his immune system.
Unwilling to attend class with a suppressed immune system, Tigreros stopped taking the steroid, causing the pain in his shoulder to return.
"It just hurts all the time," he said.
He takes five classes this semester, and all five are in person. Except for his class in welding -- a theater design class -- his studies could be conducted over Zoom, he said.
He has petitioned VCU to add a hybrid component to every class, and last week he led a protest of about 35 students. But VCU has held to its policy, which allows professors to decide the format of each class.
His welding teacher has been understanding, Tigreros said, giving him breaks when he needs them.
Atticus Johnson also takes five in-person classes this semester. One professor announced that more than three absences this semester would trigger a penalty, and if a student is sick, a doctor's note is required.
But Johnson wonders what she'll do if she wakes up with symptoms -- seek a COVID test and wait three days for the result, begin quarantining or attend class? VCU instructs its students to stay home if they feel ill.
"We know it's spreading on campus," she said.
