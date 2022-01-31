On Virginia's college campuses, COVID cases are going up, and vaccine mandates are going away

Most classes are online this semester, but the university is allowing faculty to conduct some online for a short period of time if a significant number of students are unable to attend in person. A university spokesperson declined to say how many classes have done so.

While cases have risen, the environment on college campuses hasn't been as bad as the 2020-21 school year.

In the fall of 2020, the first semester in which students returned to campus, there were jumps in cases all across the state. James Madison University saw more than 500 cases in the first week, leading university leaders to close the campus for a month.

The spring 2021 semester began during what was -- before omicron -- the worst wave of the pandemic. VCU delayed the start of in-person classes by a month. In total, there were about 20,000 COVID cases on Virginia college campuses in the 2020-21 school year, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch survey of college data.

In fall 2021, students returned to college largely with vaccine mandates in place. Several universities, including UVA, Virginia Tech and William & Mary, removed students who didn't comply. VCU later removed students who wouldn't take the shot and wouldn't undergo weekly testing.