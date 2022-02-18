One week after Fox Elementary fire, families and alum still are reeling from the shock

Barbara Chapman remembers saving her pennies to buy egg custard during lunch at William Fox Elementary School. The dessert would only appear in the cafeteria every so often.

She also recalls getting Dixie Cup ice cream when she bought lunch and underneath every wrapper would be a picture of a movie star wrapped in a thin layer of wax paper.

Chapman, now 79 years old, attended Fox Elementary in the 1950s. Despite the decades away from her beloved elementary school, she recalls loving school and loving the cafeteria food.

William Fox Elementary, built in 1911, went up in flames on the night of Feb. 11. The event, quickly becoming a three-alarm fire, shuttered the doors of the Fan neighborhood school for the foreseeable future. Fox students and teachers, whose lives were already disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed classes virtually last week.

After hearing about the fire, Chapman dug up her fourth-grade class photograph from an old chest drawer in her home. She remembers Mrs. Carter, her teacher, and few of her classmates names.

The picture, taken in April 1953, features Chapman and her fellow 27 classmates all seated at their desks with their hands folded together. Chapman has on a brand new dress with a matching headband.

Years ago, she gave a picture of herself singing in the Fox school chorus to her alma mater, and it was put on display. It probably didn’t survive the fire, she said.

Chapman can’t bring herself to go to Fox, fearing it would only tear her apart.

John Ware, a father of four with two currently enrolled at Fox and one who has since graduated, watched his children’s school burn down through Twitter and Reddit posts late that night.

As someone who is not sentimental, Ware was brought to tears after seeing the first photos of Fox on fire. After being a part of the Fox family for nearly a decade and seeing his children grow up inside the school walls, the fire gutted him.

“It’s been this huge part of my family's life in a way that really kind of dictated how we decided where to live [in Richmond],” Ware said. “[Fox] is a really strong, really tight-knit community and that more or less kind of revolved around that building, location and history.”

While Ware’s children have settled easily back into virtual learning, his third-grade daughter is still very upset over the fire at her school. Having been super excited to be back in school after not stepping foot in Fox for about 18 months due to COVID, Ware’s daughter and all other Fox students have for the second time abruptly been taken out of their physical classrooms.

For Ware’s first-grader, “he had virtual kindergarten so that was his first year of education, sitting in his room on a screen and then he got halfway through this year in real life. It’s definitely weird for him, [but] I don’t think he really knows what he’s missing.”

The morning following the fire, Rick Plautz walked around Fox with his second-grade son who attends the school.

“I think he was feeling things about it, [but] not sure how to vocalize it,” Plautz said.

One thing mentioned was the music teacher's penny collection. Plautz recalls a child saying that "Mr. Robert Winslow’s" penny collection is now gone.

“Things like that are the real loss, those sentimental pains that teachers have provided for kids to have [for] just a great school experience,” Plautz said.

Fan neighborhood staples, including Joe’s Inn and Shields Market, are extending their support to Fox Elementary. The businesses have teamed up to provide Fox students with free lunch at Joe’s and free candy from Shields until Feb. 25.