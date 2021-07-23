Only half of VCU's students reported their vaccine status by deadline

Fifty-three percent of Virginia residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department. The 18-24 age range is one of the least vaccinated subsections of Virginia residents. Only 49% of them have been vaccinated, which trails every age group except 12-15 and 25-34.

At the University of Richmond, 76% of students have reported their vaccine status, and 93% of those students are vaccinated, according to the university's website. UR isn't requiring students be vaccinated until one vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Association. The university had an enrollment of about 4,000 students last year.

Eighty-two percent of faculty and staff at UR have submitted their status, and 96% of them are vaccinated.

Virginia State University is not mandating vaccines, a school spokesperson said, but it is encouraging them. It's also asking students to confirm their status to the school. The spokesperson said she could not provide the number of students who have reported their status to the college.

A Virginia Union University spokesperson did not respond to a request about vaccines. VUU has not announced a vaccine mandate.