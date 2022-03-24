Opposition to mask wearing drove down attendance at VCU basketball games, AD says

Season ticket sales at Virginia Commonwealth University basketball games plunged almost 25% this year, causing revenues to slide $625,000. The decline stemmed in large part from fans who refused to wear masks during the omicron surge, the school's athletics director said.

Average attendance for men's basketball games at the Siegel Center dropped 11% during the most recent season, a department spokesperson said. It was yet another instance of the pandemic's financial effect on athletics and higher education.

At a board of visitors meeting this week, VCU athletics director Ed McLaughlin called the lost revenue a "huge deal" that would need rectifying by better fundraising and smart spending. Without added revenue, and with no federal bailout looming, the department could be forced to cut spending.

"We've taken pride on not being over budget," McLaughlin said. VCU athletics has an annual budget of roughly $36 million according to department records.

VCU, like many colleges, made the decision to require spectators wear masks for men's and women's basketball games this season. Some colleges went even further. The University of Virginia required proof of vaccination and temporarily suspended the consumption of food and drinks in John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia State University shut its doors for about two weeks, playing without fans.

Some VCU fans pushed back, saying they wouldn't attend games if they were forced to wear a mask, McLaughlin said. Others argued that sporting events weren't the source of outbreaks.

Because omicron was so prevalent in late December and early January, the state health department stopped trying to determine the origin of every case. It became nearly impossible to ascertain where cases had spread.

Health experts generally agree airborne viruses such as COVID-19 spread to a greater degree indoors than outdoors.

The number of VCU men's basketball season tickets sold this year plunged from 4,376 in 2019-20 - the last year before the pandemic - to 3,342 this past season, the spokesperson said. Average attendance dropped from 7,600 to 6,800.

On the first game of the season, VCU's sellout streak – which had lasted 166 games dating back to Jan. 2011 – came to an end.

Altogether, ticket revenue dropped $500,000 compared to the 2019-20 season, and concession revenue fell $125,000.

Omicron had varying effects on college basketball attendance. At UVA, attendance dipped only slightly while cases surged. On Feb. 1, the John Paul Jones Arena had one of its smallest crowds during the Atlantic Coast Conference portion of the schedule. And yet there were still 12,800 spectators present, filling almost 90% of the seats.

Crowds were smaller across the Atlantic 10, the conference that is home to VCU and the University of Richmond. But at the end of the season, UR's average attendance had risen slightly compared to 2019-20, from 6,001 to 6,072.

Since the pandemic began, COVID has wreaked havoc on the budgets of some college athletic departments. The University of Michigan's athletic department entered the 2022 fiscal year with a deficit of $63 million. At least 90 sports at 26 colleges were cut in 2020, largely focusing on tennis, swimming and track and field, according to NBC News.

During the 2020-21 season, before vaccines were prevalent, VCU limited attendance at basketball games to 250, and ticket sales plunged $2 million compared to before the pandemic.

But the university used $3 million in federal emergency stimulus funds to stem the bleeding. VCU continued to charge an athletic fee – each student pays $900 per year, which makes up more than 60% of the department's revenue. And coaches saved hundreds of thousands by not traveling to recruit prospective players.

To make up VCU's current budget shortfall, McLaughlin said the department will continue monitor its spending and focus on better fundraising. Raising money from donors could be a challenge following the university's announced plan to reallocate seats for season ticket holders based on financial contributions made to the department. Some long-time ticket holders worried they would be bumped to worse seats. After complaints from fans, VCU put the reshuffling on hold.

And there's not enough revenue from spring sports to cover the gap, either. VCU earned just $21,000 last year in baseball ticket sales.