Outdoor graduations in Virginia can have up to 5,000 people attend this spring, Northam announces

Hanover County has not made a decision yet. A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a graduation update.

The University of Richmond expects to make a decision around April 1, a spokesperson said. A spokesperson for Virginia Commonwealth University did not immediately respond to a request for an update.

At the University of Virginia, two proposals have been laid out: holding an in-person graduation this spring with no guests or postponing graduation until guests can attend.

"I know this is not the way you expected to end your time at UVA, nor is it the way you would like to celebrate your accomplishments," UVA President Jim Ryan said in a statement to students.

Virginia Tech intends to hold multiple in-person ceremonies with a limited number of guests. It will also host an online ceremony. More than 8,000 students are expected to graduate from Virginia Tech this spring.

James Madison University will have separate in-person ceremonies for its various colleges and a virtual universitywide event. Events will be held from May 6 to 9. Graduates can bring up to four guests, and all ceremonies will be streamed online.