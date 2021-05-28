Over 500 Henrico County Public School choral students came together, singing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" in response to the racial justice movement

Relaford said in the introduction that the 51-year-old song is extremely relevant for America and also Henrico County in this moment. She hopes the song will help people process their emotions, find inner peace, and speak up.

In the spring of 1969, Paul Simon, of Simon & Garfunkel, penned what would become one of the duo’s most well-known songs, after listening to Black gospel group the Swan Silvertones' version of “Oh Mary Don’t You Weep,” where member Claude Jeter improvises the line: “I’ll be a bridge over deep water if you trust in my name.”

Jeter’s line inspired Simon to write “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The two met a few years later.

Released in January 1970, featured on the duo’s fifth studio album of the same name, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” went on to be covered by the Jackson 5, The Supremes, Elvis Presley, and others by the end of the same year. Aretha Franklin's 1971 rendition is among the most famous.

As Art Garfunkel, who sang the vocals, put it: “I took it to mainstream radio. Then Aretha so brilliantly brought it back to church.”

The Henrico students, representing each of the district’s nine high schools, recorded themselves singing from their bedrooms, kitchens, the outdoors and some sent in audio-only recordings.