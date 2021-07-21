'Overjoyed': RRHA honors nine college-bound students with scholarships

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, her job at Panera cut her hours from 40-plus a week to just 15. Her mother lost income when her work as an in-home caregiver dried up. Hudson dipped into her savings — money she had set aside for a car — to help her family cover rent and pay bills.

At the same time, she was completing a both her associate degree and high school diploma through Highland Springs High School’s Advanced College Academy, a partnership between Henrico County Public Schools and J. Sargeant Reynolds.

The program allowed her to pursue her interest in business and marketing, Hudson said. She’s spending this summer interning with the housing authority in its executive offices.

With the RRHA scholarship and another she earned, her remaining bill for her first semester is now less than $300 — a relief, she said. It will allow her to turn her attention to making the transition into college without loading up on extra shifts at work, she said. Now, all she has to do is count down the days until she moves into her new dorm.

Said Neil Kessler, chairman of RRHA's board: “We couldn’t be prouder of these young men and women, and we wish them the best of luck and success going forward.”