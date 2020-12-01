Pamela Royall named to VUU board of trustees

Pamela K. Royall has been named a member of the board of trustees at Virginia Union University, a position that was held by her late husband, Bill Royall.

Royall is the head of research and enrollment services at EAB, a direct marketing services company. EAB was originally known as Royall & Co., which was founded by her husband, who died in June at age 74.

Pamela Royall was a marketing professor at Virginia Commonwealth University before joining Royall & Co., and she holds a Ph.D. in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I am especially gratified to have the opportunity to contribute to the future of VUU, continuing the work that was so very important to Bill,” Royall said.