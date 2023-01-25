Parents expand class-action suit, claim state worked to deny rights of disabled students

Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the Virginia Department of Education broadened the scope of their case to allege active involvement of the state education department in denying students with disabilities access to educational services that are guaranteed to them under federal law.

The class-action suit filed in Fairfax County in September challenges the state over the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, asserting that in recent decades hearing officers rarely sided with parents who challenge school plans for how to educate their children. The IDEA, passed in 1975, ensures that students with disabilities receive a free and appropriate public education.

Parents, teachers and hearing officers across the state who heard about the case reached out to the plaintiffs following the initial filing to share their stories.

“It was much worse than any of us had expected,” said lead plaintiff Trevor Chaplick, a Fairfax County resident. “We were originally focused on a due-process hearing system that was defective, which was bad enough. But what we’ve been learning is that the entire system, from end to end, from start to finish, is systemically defective, and in violation of (federal disability law).”

The case has expanded to include allegations the state education department was not only aware that local school divisions denied appropriate services to students with disabilities, but that the VDOE was also actively complicit in making sure the students did not receive the services they are entitled to under federal disability law.

VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said the agency does not comment on active litigation.

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita also said she cannot comment on pending litigation, and did not answer questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday.

The Office of the Attorney General in December filed a motion to dismiss the case on procedural technical grounds but did not address the claims the defendants put forth.

“It should be noted that the Attorney General is required by law to represent every state agency, board, commission, and institution in civil actions as the Attorney for the Commonwealth,” LaCivita said.

The suit names the Virginia Department of Education and State Superintendent Jillian Balow as well as the Fairfax County School Board and division Superintendent Michelle Reid.

The amended lawsuit alleges that school divisions and the state education department encouraged the falsification of students’ grades, illegally withheld information from parents, failed to properly investigate denials of appropriate education services to students and failed to create and update Individual Education Plans (IEPs) in accordance with federal law.

The Chaplicks’ son lives with severe disabilities that have caused violent behavior from a young age, Trevor Chaplick said, resulting in multiple hospitalizations for himself and others, according to the suit.

His parents wanted him placed in a residential education facility based on recommendations from experts. But school district staff in Fairfax County waved off the request from the Chaplicks and warned against engaging in a due-process hearing because they “would lose,” the parents alleged. They proceeded with the hearing despite the warning, and lost.

The Chaplicks took their son out of the public school system and placed him in a residential educational facility at their own expense, they said.

Through Freedom of Information Act requests, the Chaplicks say they found that hearing officers in Virginia rarely rule in favor of parents in due-process hearings.

In the 11-year period between 2010 and 2021, hearing officers have only ruled 25 times fully in favor of disabled children out of 1,391 cases, according to the suit. Those rulings represent 1.8% of the total aggregate cases overseen by these hearing officers, according to information from the FOIA requests provided in the lawsuit.

Before the Chaplicks’ FOIA request, that data was not publicly available.

The private school the Chaplicks’ son attended requires all parents to take a self-defense course to learn how to protect violent children from themselves.

Trevor Chaplick remembers seeing the other parents in the room with him that day.

“It was a cross-section of society. I sat there thinking … I’m fortunate that I have the ability to fight and get the resources my son needs. But I saw people burned out, they were haggard, I saw fear in their eyes,” he recalled. “I said to myself, ‘I will never forget this,’ and if I’m able to do something to help these people to help this community, I’m going to do it. Because we’re fortunate. Most people aren’t.”

That’s why he filed this lawsuit, he said in an interview.

The plaintiffs, which include the Chaplicks and others, are represented in this case by Susman Godfrey LLP, working pro bono, Merritt Law, PLLC, and the Civil Rights Clinic of Georgetown Law School.

The plaintiffs are not seeking damages.

“We’re seeking reform. We want revelation. We want to expose this scandal,” Trevor Chaplick said. “We are ordering the Virginia Department of Education and all the school districts to begin complying with the law.”

