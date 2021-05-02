Petersburg Schools creates mobile resource center for students and families on school bus

When the bus travels around it will have laptops and a printer and other resources on board. A goal of the bus is to always hand out books to children and so, the school system will always be in need of book donations.

To get the bus up and running cost the district about $75,000 and involved adding a generator, an air conditioner, furniture, technology and resource materials.

The bus will travel all around Petersburg and participate in events with local churches, apartments, neighborhoods, nonprofit organizations and city government. The district wants to partner with financial companies to help run workshops for parents.

Bell hopes to park the bus outside of the local Wal-Mart and Target to meet families where they are and inform them of what the district is doing, instead of assuming parents know about everything happening in the schools.

But the district also wants to support parents. On-site, parents can create resumes with templates and learn the “do’s and don'ts” of what to have on a resume.

“Sometimes people just don't know how to ask [or] who to ask, and so we want to be able to figure out what it is you need and if we don't have the answer, we know community partners who can answer,” Bell said.