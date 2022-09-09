Plans for new George Wythe High include open-concept gender-neutral bathrooms

The new George Wythe High School will have open-concept gender-neutral bathrooms in the front of the building.

Design plans for the new Wythe High include the bathrooms, which are floor-to-ceiling stalls and communal sinks; single-stall-occupancy gender-neutral bathrooms and traditional gendered multi-occupancy bathrooms.

The open-concept bathrooms are to be built in the main area of the new school.

“This is less a gender issue and more a construction trend for K-12 that is gaining momentum around the country,” Richmond Public Schools Director of Advocacy and Outreach Matthew Stanley said in a statement.

Currently, all RPS schools have single-stall gender-neutral bathrooms available to students.

“We're excited for RPS to be one of the first to implement it on the high school level in central Virginia with George Wythe,” Stanley said.

Last August, the Richmond school board adopted then-new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education that provide increased protections for transgender students.

State law required school boards to adopt an appropriate policy regarding the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students by the start of the 2021 school year.

Stanley affirmed the division’s commitment to student gender identity expression by highlighting the “robust policy” that protects and supports students.

While RPS works to replace the aging George Wythe building, the division is also working on restoring William Fox Elementary, after a February fire engulfed the nearly 111-year-old school in flames.

Fox will not have open-concept gender-neutral bathrooms because it is an insurance funded project and there are limitations to the rebuild because of insurance, Stanley said.

The restored Fox school will have traditional bathrooms and a few single-occupancy toilet rooms.

RPS is not the only Richmond-area school division with plans to have gender-neutral bathrooms in future school construction projects.

In July, final renderings of the new John M. Gandy Elementary for Hanover County Public Schools showed that the final build would not have gendered bathrooms.

Like Wythe, the design for Gandy Elementary includes individual toilet rooms in every wing on every floor for second through fifth grades. Sinks will be placed in open areas in the hallways for the students. Individual toilet rooms will be inside each classroom for kindergarten and first grades.

However, unlike the RPS policy, the Hanover school board recently adopted a controversial transgender policy.

The board voted 5-2 earlier this month to adopt a policy that will require transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to school facilities, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, that are separated by gender identities. The school board will have final say in the decision.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, provided guidance for the policy. The adopted policy comes almost one year since the Hanover school board did not oblige to state law in adopting a transgender policy.