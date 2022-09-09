Plans for new George Wythe High include open-concept gender-neutral bathrooms

Design plans for the new Wythe High include the bathrooms, which are floor-to-ceiling stalls and communal sinks; single-stall-occupancy gender-neutral bathrooms and traditional gendered multi-occupancy bathrooms.
The open-concept bathrooms are to be built in the main area of the new school.
“This is less a gender issue and more a construction trend for K-12 that is gaining momentum around the country,” Richmond Public Schools Director of Advocacy and Outreach Matthew Stanley said in a statement.
Like Wythe, the design for Gandy Elementary includes individual toilet rooms in every wing on every floor for second through fifth grades. Sinks will be placed in open areas in the hallways for the students. Individual toilet rooms will be inside each classroom for kindergarten and first grades.
The board voted 5-2 earlier this month to adopt a policy that will require transgender students to submit a written request to school administration asking for access to school facilities, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, that are separated by gender identities. The school board will have final say in the decision.
Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, provided guidance for the policy. The adopted policy comes almost one year since the Hanover school board did not oblige to state law in adopting a transgender policy.
