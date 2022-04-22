Police detain student after recovering gun at Varina High School

Henrico police say they detained a male student Thursday afternoon after recovering a gun from him at Varina High School.

Authorities said police and school administration "will thoroughly investigate" the fact there was a weapon on school grounds but note "there have been no credible threats toward any specific student or staff members."

School personnel notified police that staff members saw a student had a handgun at the school in the 7000 block of Messer Road. The Henrico School Resource Officer and school administration detained the student and seized the weapon, according to police.

The student was transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home. He was charged on petitions with possession of a firearm on school property, having a concealed weapon, and underage possession of a gun.

Police did not identify the student because of his age.

“We want to remind parents and guardians not to wait for these direct yet important conversations about the consequences of possessing firearms,” Lt. Matt Pecka said in a statement.