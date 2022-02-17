 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say gun found in backpack of Richmond middle school student

A school resource officer confiscated a gun Thursday from the backpack of a 13-year-old student at River City Middle School, according to Richmond police.

Police said the incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the school in the 6300 block of Hull Street Road.

Once police located the student, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Police said that “due to the seriousness of the charges,” the student was transported to juvenile intake.

