Power restored to three Richmond high schools closed after storm

The new Huguenot High School in Richmond opened in 2014 at a cost of $62.2 million and replaced the existing high school which has been in operation for almost 50 years.
Chris Cunningham
Students from Open High School participated in the international School Strike for Climate walkout on Friday, March 15, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
ABOVE: The roof of an apartment building in the 800 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard was ripped off during a storm on Wednesday afternoon.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Roofing Innovations employees climb to the roof top of an apartment building in the 800 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard to install a temporary roof. The building’s roof was ripped off during a storm Wednesday afternoon.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
A large tree fell on a house on Swan Drive after a thunderstorm on Wednesday in North Chesterfield.
It's unclear what the innovation center will look like, other than it will train future workers, make sure they have the job skills they need and help build wealth for students of historically Black colleges and universities.
Roofing Innovations employees climb to the roof top of an apartment building in the 800 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard to install a temporary roof. The building’s roof was ripped off during a storm Wednesday afternoon.