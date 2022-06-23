Power restored to three Richmond high schools closed after storm

Three Richmond Public Schools didn’t open Thursday after severe storms took out the buildings’ electricity.

Power was restored to the schools Thursday morning.

A Wednesday afternoon storm barreled its way through the Richmond area, resulting in winds up to 60 mph and leaving 60,000 Dominion Energy customers without power.

The three high schools — Huguenot, Open and Thomas Jefferson — were closed to students and staff.

An RPS news release said the division would notify families later Thursday “regarding the status of these schools opening tomorrow, Friday, June 24.”

All of the schools have regained power, a Dominion spokesperson said in an email. Huguenot’s power returned at 4:28 a.m., followed by Thomas Jefferson at 8:20 a.m. and Open at 10:16 a.m.

Friday is the last day of school for all RPS students.