Power restored to three Richmond high schools closed Thursday after storm

Three Richmond Public Schools were closed Thursday after severe storms took out the building's power.

Power was restored to the schools Thursday morning.

A Wednesday afternoon storm barreled its way through the Richmond area, resulting in winds up to 60 mph and leaving 60,000 Dominion Energy customers without power.

The three high schools Huguenot, Open and Thomas Jefferson are closed to students and staff.

"We will notify families later today regarding the status of these schools opening tomorrow, Friday, June 24," a division news release states.

All of schools have regained power, a Dominion Energy spokesperson said in an email. Huguenot's power returned at 4:28 a.m., followed by Thomas Jefferson at 8:20 a.m. and Open at 10:16 a.m.

Friday is the last day of school for all RPS students.