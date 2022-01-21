Powhatan County and Richmond Catholic schools will comply with Youngkin's order to make masks optional

Students who attend Powhatan County Public Schools and the Diocese of Richmond Catholic Schools will not be required to wear a mask to school on Monday.
Unlike Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico public school districts, Powhatan’s and the Diocese’s decisions fall in line with an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin that leaves the decision of students wearing masks to parents come Monday morning.
In the Richmond area, school districts have decided to defy the governor’s order and uphold their mask mandates. The Hanover County School Board will meet on Monday to discuss whether students should continue wearing masks.
“If you do not want your child(ren) to wear a mask at school, we respect that decision. Please be advised that choosing not to wear a mask may put students at higher risk for meeting the close contact definition, requiring quarantine, and potentially face longer quarantine periods,” Kelly M. Lazzara, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Richmond Catholic schools, wrote in a letter to parents.
While the Diocese is honoring the executive order, Lazzara wrote that employees, students and visitors in all K-12 schools will still be encouraged to wear masks. All unvaccinated faculty and staff members will be required to wear a mask.
“Teachers will not be asked to enforce parents’ pro- or anti-mask decisions in the classroom,” Lazzara wrote.
Powhatan School Board member James Taylor told WTVR that "When it comes to the mask mandate and Executive Order Number Two, striking down masks and making everything optional, I think that’s what the people of Powhatan want.”
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Youngkin, asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to declare the order void because it is in direct conflict with a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
However, on Thursday night, the Chesapeake School Board voted to obey the governor’s order.
Northern Virginia’s five largest school districts — Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun and Arlington counties and the city of Alexandria — all say they will continue requiring masks.