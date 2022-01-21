Powhatan County and Richmond Catholic schools will comply with Youngkin's order to make masks optional

Students who attend Powhatan County Public Schools and the Diocese of Richmond Catholic Schools will not be required to wear a mask to school on Monday.

Unlike Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico public school districts, Powhatan’s and the Diocese’s decisions fall in line with an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin that leaves the decision of students wearing masks to parents come Monday morning.

In the Richmond area, school districts have decided to defy the governor’s order and uphold their mask mandates. The Hanover County School Board will meet on Monday to discuss whether students should continue wearing masks.

“If you do not want your child(ren) to wear a mask at school, we respect that decision. Please be advised that choosing not to wear a mask may put students at higher risk for meeting the close contact definition, requiring quarantine, and potentially face longer quarantine periods,” Kelly M. Lazzara, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Richmond Catholic schools, wrote in a letter to parents.