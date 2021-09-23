Prince George County closes government offices, some schools Thursday due to a countywide water issue

Prince George County’s government offices and several schools closed Thursday morning because of countywide water service issues.

In a statement, the county said offices are closed for the remainder of the day, “because of a water leak that has left County offices without restroom facilities.”

County utility crews are looking for the source of the leak at this time and will begin repairs once it is found, the county statement said.

The Prince George Public School System announced Thursday morning that Prince George High, N.B. Clements Junior High, Beazley Elementary and William A. Walton Elementary were dismissing early. The high school and junior high dismissed students at 9:30 a.m., while elementary schools closed at 10:30 a.m.

Elementary students were sent back to school if no one was able to pick them up.

Thursday night’s county planning commission meeting is canceled. The school system canceled all after-school activities for Thursday, including athletics.

The county is expected to give updates during the day.