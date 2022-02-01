Racist graffiti found in Deep Run High School bathroom, school officials say

Racists slurs were found inside a bathroom at Deep Run High School in Henrico County last week, according to school officials. The predominately white school has a history of complaints of racism.

“These disgusting words and phrases are unacceptable and counter to the core values of Deep Run High School,” Deep Run Principal Brian Fellows wrote in an email to parents, faculty and staff Monday morning that also described the words as "abhorrent racial and derogatory slurs."

Deep Run High is one of the county’s whitest high schools, with 58.4% of the student body being white, according to Fall 2020 membership data from the Virginia Department of Education.

Compared to Deep Run’s white population, 23.9% of students are Asian, 7.2% of students are Black, 5.3% of students are multiple races and 5.2% of students are Hispanic, according to state data.