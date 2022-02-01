Racist graffiti found in Deep Run High School bathroom, school officials say

Racists slurs were found inside a bathroom at Deep Run High School in Henrico County last week, according to school officials. The predominately white school has a history of complaints of racism.
“These disgusting words and phrases are unacceptable and counter to the core values of Deep Run High School,” Deep Run Principal Brian Fellows wrote in an email to parents, faculty and staff Monday morning that also described the words as "abhorrent racial and derogatory slurs."
Deep Run High is one of the county’s whitest high schools, with 58.4% of the student body being white, according to Fall 2020 membership data from the Virginia Department of Education.
Compared to Deep Run’s white population, 23.9% of students are Asian, 7.2% of students are Black, 5.3% of students are multiple races and 5.2% of students are Hispanic, according to state data.
In a response to questions on Monday afternoon, a Henrico schools spokesperson provided the following statement: “The graffiti was discovered by a student in a bathroom at school. It did not contain a threat but used racially derogatory language. The school division is investigating and will discipline the person who is responsible in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct; a range of discipline includes the possibility of suspension from school.”
In November 2020 a 17-year-old Deep Run student was suspended for protesting racial injustice in virtual learning. Then a senior, Kenton Vizdo switched out his face on his virtual learning screen for slides about racial injustice, beginning the morning after Election Day in November 2020.
School administration called his 55-page slideshow a disruption and suspended him for a total of 10 days.
After the police killing of George Floyd, a non-affiliated Henrico schools anonymous Instagram account called, “Black @ HCPS,” shared stories of racism occurring at schools across the county. Nearly 100 submitted posts were about Deep Run, including students saying the N-word without consequences, performative activism and teachers saying racist comments to students of color.
In response to the latest incident, Fellows wrote in his email that the school administration will work with a school-based equity team, student-led organizations and the Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) to support students.
"Moving forward we will continue having an open-door policy and safe space for our students, families and staff who wish to engage in dialogue surrounding this matter," Fellows wrote.
"Hatred, bigotry and racist language have no place at Deep Run High School," he wrote. "The Wildcat family is better than this."