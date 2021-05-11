Randolph-Macon College will require COVID vaccines this fall

Randolph-Macon College will require its students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the beginning of the fall semester, joining a growing list of colleges across the country.

The college's president, Bob Lindgren, who made the announcement Tuesday, said mandating the shot was a critical step toward returning to a more normal educational experience.

More than 300 colleges nationwide say they will require vaccines, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, even though federal law is less than crystal clear on the subject. U.S. law requires citizens be given the option to accept or refuse a drug that is under emergency-use authorization and that they be made aware of the possible consequences of refusing.

Virginia attorney general Mark Herring opined last month, saying he believes Virginia's public colleges have the authority to mandate inoculation. So far, 47% of Virginia residents have received at least one dose, according to the state health department. State figures also show that Virginians who are in their 20s are least likely to have been vaccinated.

Randolph-Macon, a private school, is not bound by state laws regarding vaccinations.