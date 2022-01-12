Rape charges dropped against University of Richmond student

The state has dropped felony charges of rape, strangulation and malicious wounding against Kyle Kressler, who was a University of Richmond student last semester.

The charges were dropped at a hearing Friday in Richmond District Court. Kressler's attorney, Ted Bruns, said his client didn't commit the crime but declined to go into further detail to explain the turn of events.

Bruns described the arrest and criminal proceedings as a nightmare, saying Kressler's reputational damage would be impossible to repair. Kressler declined to comment.

The University of Richmond is continuing a Title IX investigation into the allegations, Bruns said. When a college student reports a sexual assault, the student can pursue a Title IX investigation and criminal investigation.

Cynthia Price, spokesperson for UR, would not comment on Kressler's status as a student, other than saying he is not currently on campus. UR's spring semester began Monday.

At the time of the arrest, Price would not say whether Kressler lived on campus and whether university policy allows a student charged with sexual assault to stay enrolled or continue living in university housing.