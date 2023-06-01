Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For a Chesterfield school, one of their wishes was granted by Aladdin, literally.

Students at Reams Road Elementary this week presented their first public performance of “Aladdin KIDS,” showing off their newfound skills as singers, actors and producers.

“I’m tired now, but I’m just so happy,” Reams fifth-grader Cooper Rogers said following his performance as the titular Aladdin. “The most fun part was getting to be with my friends.”

The school received the opportunity through Disney Musicals in Schools, an initiative created to develop sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools. Chesterfield County’s participation represented the first time Disney included schools in Virginia.

Approximately 80 third- through fifth-grade students participated in onstage and backstage roles, taking part in classic Aladdin numbers such as “Arabian Nights,” “Prince Ali” and “A Whole New World.”

“It felt good,” fifth-grader Desaray Stevenson said about playing Jasmine. “I feel like I’m more confident in what I do.”

Reams was one of four Title I schools in Chesterfield selected to participate in the cost-free musical theater residency. The schools received performance rights and show materials to perform 30-minute “KIDS” musicals that are tailored for elementary school students.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre was awarded a grant from Disney to bring the program to Chesterfield County Public Schools. Additional funding was provided by the Cameron Foundation and the Nunnally Foundation.

“It really lets kids shine, kids that I never thought would come out of their shell,” said Reams music teacher and show director Danielle Confletti. “They brought the magic and they put the magic on the stage, and that’s all we asked them to do.”

Bensley Elementary (“The Lion King KIDS”), Crestwood Elementary (“The Jungle Book KIDS”) and Harrowgate Elementary (“The Lion King KIDS”) were announced as program participants in November along with Reams.

Each school spent 17 weeks rehearsing their shows. Virginia Rep teaching artists who were trained by the Disney Theatrical Group provided instruction to the students.

“We just wanted to make sure that they didn’t feel overwhelmed, and we wanted to make sure that they knew it was partly their responsibility to go home and make sure they were learning their lines and learning their songs,” said Sarah White Pruden, one of the Virginia Rep teaching artists.

When a couple of unplanned hiccups popped up during the performance, the students showed poise in improvising and keeping the performance on track, resulting in applause and even some laughter from the audience.

“They did a great job of cooperating and focusing and making sure that they all had each other’s backs on stage,” Bri Allen, another Virginia Rep teaching artist, said. “They all picked up each other where they needed to.”

Isabella Ellis-Johnson, a fourth-grader who played Jafar, said remembering her lines was the hardest part and that she felt nervous on the stage.

“Yeah, a lot,” she said.

But Isabella also said it was good seeing family and friends in the crowd supporting her, and that she’d like to play Jafar again in another show.

While no plans for future productions have been set, Dorothy Heffron, Clover Hill representative of the Chesterfield County School Board, said she will advocate for more after watching the students’ growth on display, and seeing how performance arts can bring communities together.

“The kids absolutely blew it out of the water,” Heffron said. “I was really impressed with not just the talent, but also their enthusiasm. I can definitely see that they’ve developed skills along the way.”

