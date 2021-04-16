Report: Black and Latino people make up 34% of Va.’s college age population, but 10% of some of the state’s biggest universities

But large, wealthy schools have the ability to draw Black and Latino students from all over the country and the world and could meet the share of the population if they wanted to, Murphy said.

Two northern Virginia schools are the only ones in the state that enrolled more than the state average of Latino students, George Mason (14%) and Marymount University (18%). Twelve percent of 18-24-year-olds in the state identify as Latino.

***

The report also looked at Pell Grants, which are typically given to students whose families make $60,000 per year or less, just below the median household income.

Virginia State, Norfolk State and Old Dominion enroll the most Pell Grant students. Five Virginia public schools are among the bottom 11 in the country for percentage of Pell Grant students as a share of the student body: William & Mary (12%), UVA (13%), Christopher Newport University (14%), VMI (15%) and JMU (15%). Those schools enroll fewer Pell Grant students than comparable colleges in other states, according to the report.

College in Virginia has become increasingly expensive. In the past decade, every public four-year school in the state has raised tuition 50% or more.