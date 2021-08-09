Report on Greek life at VCU recommends banning alcohol and publishing all instances of hazing

Most fraternity and sorority members are under the age of 21 anyway, VCU’s report said. At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, 75% of them were underage. By the end of the school year, 53% of them were still younger than 21. Underage students can be tempted, allowed or encouraged to drink if alcohol is served at an event.

“Allowing alcohol at social events where it should be reasonably expected that a substantial majority of the members are below the legal age to consume alcohol places those members at risk,” VCU wrote.

Fraternities need to find ways to appeal to students beyond simply social events. One parent said Greek organizations “don’t provide anything other than parties” and lack depth and outreach to high-achieving students.

Dyad also found fault with how VCU handles claims of hazing. The university’s investigation and adjudication of allegations needs improvement, the report stated. The misconduct process is confusing, lacks clarity, has no clear home and no clear lines of authority and is managed by multiple offices.

Staff turnover has been “constant.” Twice, the entire fraternity and sorority life staff turned over in a six-month period.