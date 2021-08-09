Report on VCU Greek life recommends banning alcohol and publishing all instances of hazing

Among its recommendations, Dyad suggests fraternities and sororities no longer be able to serve alcohol at their events. Currently, organizations can register with the university to host an event that serves alcohol, such as a date function or semi-formal. In the 2018-19 school year, there were 41 registered events that served alcohol, according to the university.

Alcohol is not allowed at recruitment events, but that rule is being broken more often, the report stated. Delta Chi was accused of serving alcohol at recruitment events and for not registering other events that included alcohol. The fraternity faced a four-year suspension in the summer of 2018. But Delta Chi hired a lawyer who argued that the punishment was not commensurate with the alleged violations. VCU reduced the suspension to one year, and Delta Chi returned in the fall of 2019.

Most fraternity and sorority members are under the age of 21 anyway, the report said. At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, 75% of them were underage. By the end of the school year, 53% of them were still younger than 21. Underage students can be tempted, allowed or encouraged to drink if alcohol is served at an event.