Report on VCU Greek life recommends banning alcohol and publishing all instances of hazing

A firm hired to investigate the Greek culture at Virginia Commonwealth University recommends banning alcohol at fraternity and sorority events and publishing all instances of hazing. A report released Monday by consulting firm Dyad Strategies concluded that the universities Greek organizations generally have a healthy culture and provide a positive experience.
But the firm did not consult members of Delta Chi, the fraternity where a student died of alcohol poisoning in February, and it does not suggest solutions for changing a culture of drinking and hazing, said Courtney White, the cousin of Adam Oakes, who was found dead after a Delta Chi party in February.
"It was not inclusive of all stakeholders," White said.
The 19-page report found that VCU fraternities and sororities provide a similar experience as other universities and face many of the same challenges involving alcohol, hazing sexual assault. Based on a survey of fraternity and sorority members, Dyad determined that VCU has lower consumption of alcohol by fraternity members, healthier attitudes toward sexual assault, significantly lower victim blaming, lower motivation toward hazing and greater openness to diversity and inclusion.
A Times-Dispatch investigation found that Delta Chi faced discipline in each of its last seven years on campus and that it risked suspension more than other fraternities. Students said that a culture of binge drinking exists at the university.
Among its recommendations, Dyad suggests fraternities and sororities no longer be able to serve alcohol at their events. Currently, organizations can register with the university to host an event that serves alcohol, such as a date function or semi-formal. In the 2018-19 school year, there were 41 registered events that served alcohol, according to the university.
Alcohol is not allowed at recruitment events, but that rule is being broken more often, the report stated. Delta Chi was accused of serving alcohol at recruitment events and for not registering other events that included alcohol. The fraternity faced a four-year suspension in the summer of 2018. But Delta Chi hired a lawyer who argued that the punishment was not commensurate with the alleged violations. VCU reduced the suspension to one year, and Delta Chi returned in the fall of 2019.
Most fraternity and sorority members are under the age of 21 anyway, the report said. At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, 75% of them were underage. By the end of the school year, 53% of them were still younger than 21. Underage students can be tempted, allowed or encouraged to drink if alcohol is served at an event.
"Allowing alcohol at social events where it should be reasonably expected that a substantial majority of the members are below the legal age to consume alcohol places those members at risk," the report stated.
VCU will prohibit alcohol at all fraternity and sorority events this school year, and it will consider extending that rule in the future.
The report also calls for VCU to disclose online all substantiated incidents of hazing-related misconduct, sexual assault and alcohol violations, following the lead of Cornell University. VCU should consider disclosing which student organizations are inactive, not recognized, suspended or expelled.
VCU said it plans to implement this recommendation by the end of the spring semester.
Dyad also called for VCU to consider not allowing students to rush until after their freshman year. Doing so may provide students with a better opportunity to adjust to college life, the firm said. VCU is considering this proposal.
