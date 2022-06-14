Report: VCU buys ABC warehouse, making way for athletics village

Virginia Commonwealth University has purchased the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority warehouse on Hermitage Road, the final piece of property to build a sprawling athletics village.

The university bought the parcel for $16 million, most of which was funded by the state, Richmond Bizsense reported.

VCU already bought the Bourne Enterprises building across Sherwood Avenue for $7.25 million, the Greyhound Lines facility for $12 million, the Salvation Army site for $4.5 million and the James River Distillery for $183,000.

Altogether, the properties sold for almost $40 million. VCU has begun raising money for construction.

"We're very excited about that," VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin told the board of visitors this spring.

McLaughlin has said he hopes demolition commences before the end of 2022.

