Report: VCU buys ABC warehouse, making way for athletics village

VCU Athletic Village and a new baseball stadium

An aerial photo from September shows the proposed Diamond District development area, which would include a VCU Athletic Village and a new baseball stadium to be shared by the Richmond Flying Squirrels and VCU.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Virginia Commonwealth University has purchased the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority warehouse on Hermitage Road, the final piece of property to build a sprawling athletics village. 

The university bought the parcel for $16 million, most of which was funded by the state, Richmond Bizsense reported. 

VCU already bought the Bourne Enterprises building across Sherwood Avenue for $7.25 million, the Greyhound Lines facility for $12 million, the Salvation Army site for $4.5 million and the James River Distillery for $183,000.

Altogether, the properties sold for almost $40 million. VCU has begun raising money for construction.

"We're very excited about that," VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin told the board of visitors this spring. 

McLaughlin has said he hopes demolition commences before the end of 2022. 

This story will be updated.

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

Twitter: @EricKolenich

Eric Kolenich

