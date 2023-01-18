Richard Bland Junior College wants to sever ties with William & Mary

Richard Bland Junior College in Prince George County wants to establish its own board of visitors, severing ties with the College of William & Mary.

The move requires a change in Virginia law, and state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, has introduced Senate Bill 1077 to split the state's only public junior college from the state's oldest university. A Senate subcommittee advanced the measure this week.

A dedicated board would give Bland more attention and stronger ties to its community, Ruff said. William & Mary supports the split.

William & Mary's 17-member board of visitors oversees both the Williamsburg university and Richard Bland, whose full name is Richard Bland College of William & Mary.

Those are the only two connections between the college and university, said Debbie Sydow, Bland's president. Bland has its own administration and is financially autonomous.

When Bland was established in 1960, it was built as a branch of William & Mary. The William & Mary board oversaw several other colleges, including Old Dominion University and Richmond Professional Institute – now Virginia Commonwealth University – Sydow said. Over time, the other colleges gained their own boards.

Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, asked why Bland should receive its own board, instead of joining the board that oversees the state's community colleges. Sydow said that Bland is different than community colleges – it has dormitories, varsity athletics and doesn't accept every student who applies.

"We are an anomaly," Sydow said.

Board members are nominated by the governor and have final say on various matters, including school budgets and leadership.

Bland, which has about 2,000 students, is similar to community colleges in that it is a two-year school aimed at preparing students to transfer to a university. The cost is in between that of a community college and four-year school. An in-state student at Bland pays roughly $8,000 a year for tuition and fees. Community colleges charge less than $5,000, while four-year universities in the state charge between $10,000 and $24,000.

Students who attend Bland are guaranteed admission to William & Mary if they meet certain academic requirements, including a 3.25 grade-point average. William & Mary will continue this agreement, a university spokesperson said.