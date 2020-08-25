Richmond-area community colleges expected to see enrollment up during the pandemic. Instead, they're seeing a decline.

At 21 of 23 community colleges across the commonwealth, fall head-count enrollment was down, as of Friday, a trend reflected across the country. The publication Inside Higher Ed reported last week that, nationwide, "many community colleges are boasting (yes, boasting) about enrollment losses of 5 percent as a good sign. Some community colleges have losses of up to 30 percent." Nationally, community colleges have seen declining enrollment since 2011, but many hoped the pandemic would keep prospective students closer to home - and enrolled locally.

“We were thinking students would wait a little later to try to figure out what they wanted to do, how they wanted to manage the process,” said John Tyler's Fiege. “I wouldn’t say we were expecting to be up, because there’s so much uncertainty with everything going on, but we didn’t expect to be down significantly.”

Community colleges also did not anticipate as many four-year schools opening up for in-person learning as have decided to this fall, including the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. The expectation that many, if not most, four-year colleges would be in virtual learning models this fall fueled national speculation that community college enrollment could soar.