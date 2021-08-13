Richmond-area HBCUs used federal funds to pay off student balances. Students say a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

He owed Virginia State University $1,000, so Zion Dean took a summer job at Kings Dominion operating roller coasters. Most of his tuition bill had already been paid, but when the spring semester came to a close, he still had a balance remaining, and the university wouldn't allow him to enroll in fall classes until it was settled.

Knowing he needed to make money quickly, Dean started looking for a second job, perusing the open positions at UPS. Then a gift arrived in July in the form of an email. VSU notified him that the university would use federal funds to cover his balance.

With the weight off his shoulders, the sophomore criminal justice major put in his two weeks' notice at Kings Dominion and decided not to apply at UPS.

More than 20 of the over 100 historically Black colleges and universities have used Higher Education Emergency Relief funds to cover unpaid tuition, fees, room and board and dining, according to the United Negro College Fund.

Universities were required to direct a large percentage of federal funds toward students. They could use the rest to offset revenue lost during the pandemic, but many HBCUs went further by using university money to forgive student balances.