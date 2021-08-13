Richmond-area HBCUs used its federal funds to pay off student balances. Students say a weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

He owed Virginia State University $1,000, so Zion Dean took a summer job at Kings Dominion operating roller coasters. Most of his tuition bill had already been paid, but when the spring semester came to a close, he still had a balance remaining, and the university wouldn't allow him to enroll in fall classes until it was settled.
Knowing he needed to make money quickly, Dean started looking for a second job, perusing the open positions at UPS. Then a gift arrived in July in the form of an email. VSU notified him that the university would use federal funds to cover his balance.
With the weight off his shoulders, the sophomore criminal justice major put in his two weeks' notice at Kings Dominion and decided not to apply at UPS.
More than 20 of the over 100 historically Black colleges and universities have used Higher Education Emergency Relief funds to cover unpaid tuition, fees, room and board and dining, according to the United Negro College Fund.
Universities were required to direct a large percentage of federal funds toward students. They could use the rest to offset revenue lost during the pandemic, but many HBCUs went further by using university money to forgive student balances.
The two HBCUs in the Richmond area, VSU and Virginia Union University, directed nearly $8 million to the initiative. VSU, located just outside of Petersburg, gave $1.4 million to canceling the balances for students who were were enrolled during the pandemic, about 1,200 in all, a university spokesperson said. Virginia Union University in Richmond used $6.35 million to help 1,300 students.
The move offsets just a small portion of a student's entire educational cost. VSU isn't paying off entire student tuition bills or loan balances. Students enrolled this fall are still responsible for the full cost of their education.
But the decision does give a helping hand to students who faced a stressful summer knowing they had to come up with several hundred or a few thousand dollars or drop out.
"It's alleviated a level of anxiety," said VSU president Makola Abdullah said. "How do I make sure I'm whole before I start a new charge?"
Typically, a student must pay an entire semester's tuition and fees before the semester begins. But if a student's financial aid falls short of paying every dollar, the student and the university can come to an agreement to pay the remainder of the bill after the semester has begun.
It's normal for a number of students to owe a balance each summer, Abdullah said. But in 2021, there were more students with balances, and the amount of money they owed was larger. Parents and students losing their jobs was probably to blame, Abudllah said, adding that he wasn't sure how many students typically owe a balance or the average amount owed.
If students lose their jobs, or their parents lose their jobs, paying that balance can be come a big challenge, Abdullah said. Students often don't realize how hard it is to pay of $1,000, and if they can't meet the deadline, they often drop out.
So VSU, like more than 20 other HBCUs nationwide, decided to give those students a clean slate.
VSU has received about $40 million in federal HEERF funds in response to the coronavirus. The law requires at least $15 million of that money go directly to students in the form of financial aid. Every VSU student got something, Abdullah said, and Pell Grant-eligible students got the most. The $1.4 million VSU used to pay off student balances comes in addition to the $15 million going directly to students.
At Virginia Union, the university used HEERF funds to cover half of the $6.35 million going toward student debt. The other half came from university scholarships and workforce development funding.
"VUU is committed to helping students ease the worry of financial debt due to education loans," VUU president Hakim J. Lucas said in a statement.
Norfolk State, an HBCU in Hampton Roads, also put federal funds toward paying student balances, using $2.5 million to help 1,255 students. Old Dominion University announced Thursday it would do the same, devoting $2.7 to 1,300 students, a spokesperson said.
VSU students often need more help than other college students. More than 90% of VSU students receive financial aid, and more than 70% are eligible for Pell Grants. The university's tuition, $9,154 per year, is the most affordable in the state. Undergraduate enrollment fell 9% last fall, when the university decided to keep its campus closed and teach all its classes online. Financial hardship is considered a reason why enrollment declined.
HBCU students graduate with large amounts of student debt, too. Ninety percent of graduates at VSU and another HBCU, Norfolk State University, finish college with debt, and half of them owe more than $40,000, according to a recent report by think tank Education Reform Now. According to the Brookings Institute, Black graduates are five times more likely to default on their student loans than white graduates.
VSU student Lacura Johnson earned three scholarships to pay for her college education. But the scholarships didn't cover every dollar, and the university notified her she owed $1,600 when the spring semester ended.
She didn't have the money, so she asked her mother to pay it.
"People can't pull $1,000 out of their pocket," said Johnson, a sophomore from Richmond majoring in social work. "It's not easy."
Then in July, she got an email from the university, notifying her that the university would use federal funds to clear her balance. She started crying.
"I was happy," she said. "That's a blessing."
Dean, the VSU student who quit his job at Kings Dominion, also uses scholarships to pay for most of his education. He plays defensive end on the football team, which provides a partial scholarship, he won a residential scholarship, and he earns money as a resident advisor. To cover the rest of his college bills, he took out loans, leaving him with a balance at the end of the year.
Getting his balance paid off is a validating feeling, he said. Now he can start the new school year with a fresh slate.
