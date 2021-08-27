Richmond-area public schools short roughly 270 bus drivers, Chesterfield schools ended first week about 100 drivers short

"Chesterfield loves to tout that 'well our bus drivers are paid well compared to other bus drivers,' well how much are they paid compared to other CDL [commercial driver's license] drivers because they're making about $7 less per hour ... [so] if you're looking for a job with a CDL license being a bus driver probably is not going to be your first option, " he said.

Smith's oldest daughter, who attends Providence Middle School, largely had an on-time bus last week. But his son and daughter at Providence Elementary had delays in the morning and afternoon. In the afternoon they were arriving home anywhere between 90 minutes and two hours late.

Friends of Smith who drove their children to school this past week sometimes spent an hour waiting to drop their kids off in the morning, he said.

"If we are indeed 100 bus drivers short like they are saying we are, I don't think it gets better this year," Smith said. "I feel for the people in transportation ... [but] I think at this point it's damage control, there's no fixing it, it's a little too late."

The district is "aggressively" recruiting bus drivers, with “several” currently in the midst of the hiring process, according to a Wednesday news release.