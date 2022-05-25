Richmond-area school systems bolster, review safety measures after Texas slayings

As students arrived to Richmond Public Schools Wednesday morning they underwent “enhanced searches” and Superintendent Jason Kamras told families they might notice extra city police officers on school grounds.

Without divulging much detail, Henrico schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell wrote to families that robust safety measures and procedures are in place at every school. She said students, staff and parents may see additional police officers on and near school grounds for the remainder of the year.

A number of school systems in the Richmond area took additional safety measures after an 18-year-old gunman murdered at least 19 children and two adults Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., almost a decade ago.

Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said Tuesday, “my heart is broken today.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin met Wednesday morning with members of his Cabinet to discuss “actions taken to protect children in schools” and received a briefing on what state resources are available to provide mental health supports in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

“The Governor has asked his administration to evaluate steps already taken and future steps to help ensure our schools are safe," Youngkin press secretary Macaulay Porter said in an email.

"The Governor previously requested an additional $50 million in the budget for School Resource Officers and is hopeful the General Assembly will prioritize this important request,” Porter said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Wednesday that the mass school shooting in Texas made him “kind of relive the worst day of my life” - April 16, 2007, when a gunman killed 32 students and faculty at Virginia Tech while he was governor.

“There’s PTSD for me anytime there’s one of these shootings,” he said in a media briefing.

But Kaine also said he’s “ripped emotionally” not only by the shooting at Uvalde, but what he termed the failure of Congress – and specifically the U.S. Senate – to do anything in response to the numbing list of mass shootings that have followed the massacre at Virginia Tech, then the most deadly mass shooting on a U.S. college or university campus.

“The shootings are bad enough, but what really stings is the realization that Congress has done nothing,” he said.

Richmond

In his daily newsletter on Tuesday, Kamras sent condolences: “to the families of those who were senselessly gunned down today," and sought to offer assurances about security to the Richmond school community.

"To our students, families, and staff: please know that I take your safety extremely seriously – it is truly my number one priority, as both superintendent and a father,” he wrote.

On Tuesday evening, Kamras authorized the RPS director of security to enact “enhanced searches” during student arrival Wednesday morning. Kamras thanked parents in advance for their understanding. He also asked for additional Richmond police to be posted at schools during arrival and dismissal.

Kamras also informed the RPS community that several months ago, he asked the director of security, a former SWAT commander, to review the district’s active-shooter protocols with principals and where necessary, update school-specific active shooter response plans.

Kamras also provided FBI active-shooter resources and mental health, domestic violence, child abuse resources.

“Finally, please give your loved ones an extra tight embrace tonight, tell them how much you love them, and cherish the blessing of their very existence,” Kamras wrote.

Henrico, Chesterfield

Cashwell, the Henrico schools superintendent, wrote to families that she is “grief-stricken following the senseless act of violence” at the Texas school.

Cashwell thanked the Henrico County Police Department and school resource officers who work with the district in identifying and supporting individuals who might be in distress.

“This vital partnership helps reduce violence in our schools and enables us to respond swiftly and safely to potential threats,” Cashwell wrote.

In a statement to Chesterfield families and staff Tuesday night, the division said: "Everyone has a role to play in school safety. If you see something, say something. If you know something, make sure someone at a school knows it too. We are all partners in efforts to protect our children.”

Chesterfield County schools says it has individual threat assessment teams and a team that is trained to respond to issues affecting students and staff in tandem with the division’s critical incident and emergency response management plan.

In a message to families Wednesday afternoon, Hanover schools Superintendent Michael Gill said: “We extend our deepest condolences and sincerest prayers to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the entire Uvalde community.

"We are all searching for answers that may never come in the wake of yet another tragedy.”

Hanover said its schools work each day with the county’s sheriff's office, the Fire-EMS department and other community partners to remain vigilant, and that the division evaluates its safety and crisis plans continuously and invests in school safety measures at each school.

Julius Hamlin, acting superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools, said its schools will have an increased law enforcement presence "at every school campus as a precautionary measure in light of the increased violence throughout the country" and that school officials are reviewing the division’s safety protocols.

Youngkin tweeted that he and first lady Suzanne Youngkin "are devastated at the incomprehensible and tragic news out of Texas. We are praying for the community of Uvalde and the families who lost their children and loved ones to this senseless attack."

In keeping with President Joe Biden's proclamation Youngkin ordered U.S. and Virginia flags lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

School resource officers

Last fall, in his successful campaign for governor against Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin called on every school in the state to have a law enforcement officer on its campus, or face losing state education funding.

“If you are a school board and you refuse to equip your schools with school resource officers to keep our children safe, you will need to find your funding for your school on your own,” Youngkin said in October during a rally in Burke in Fairfax County.

In the regular General Assembly session that ended March 12, lawmakers passed a watered-down bill that would not require a school resource officer in each elementary or secondary school. It instead requires the training of a law enforcement officer as a liaison to a school without a resource officer.

Youngkin's call for law enforcement presence in schools came after many localities and school districts examined the role of law enforcement officers amid the racial reckoning that followed the killing of George Floyd.

In 2020, Kamras, the Richmond schools superintendent, punctuated an emotional, student-led town hall spurred by the nation’s racial reckoning, with a pitch to remove police from city schools. In 2021 he proposed a modification, in response to what he described as the will of the school board.

“I think school is not a place where police belong,” Kamras said in a 2021 interview. “I also recognize that, frankly, the [School Board] votes just aren’t there to take that action and a significant part of the community has also shared ... they find some safety in having those individuals there.”

Some RPS schools do still have SROs but a few have “Care & Safety Officers” instead who are not police and do not carry weapons.

In Chesterfield, the school division has school resource officers in middle schools, child safety officers in elementary schools and school security officers in all high schools and career and technical centers.

Kaine

Kaine recalled how Virginia Tech survivors and families came to the Senate in 2013 in support of the parents of 20 children slain at Sandy Hook the previous year, with the hope that Congress would make it harder for the wrong people to buy the most lethal firearms and accessories.

But the Senate, operating under a filibuster rule requiring at least 60 votes to pass legislation, could only muster 57 votes in support of legislation to expand criminal background checks, ban the sale of assault rifles and high-capacity gun magazines that Kaine said increase “the lethality” of mass shooting incidents.

“The Senate has betrayed a spirit of indifference,” he said. “I am trying to find reason to believe that a Senate known by its indifference can change.”

He said he takes hope from the example Virginia set in 2020, when the General Assembly and then-Gov. Ralph Northam adopted a package of gun-control legislation.

That same year, Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., introduced federal legislation modeled on “the Virginia plan.” Its components included universal background checks for gun purchases; “extreme risk” protective orders; prevention of gun sales to people under court orders for domestic violence; working to prevent children from having access to firearms; requiring reporting of lost or stolen firearms; and limiting handgun purchases to “one gun a month,” as Virginia had done under then-Gov. Doug Wilder and then repealed under Gov. Bob McDonnell.

“If we can do it in Virginia, then we can do it in the Senate,” he said.

In 2020 Northam also sought a ban on assault-style weapons but the measure failed in the state Senate.

Kaine, who is fluent in Spanish, recounted a conversation he had on Wednesday morning with a Capitol staffer from El Salvador who was distraught over the Texas shootings.

“She said, ‘My country is really messed up and it's really violent, but kids are safe in school there. Kids are safe - people are safe in churches there,’ ” the senator recalled. “ ’At least in my violent country there is some sacred and safe place. Why not here?’ ”

Kaine said, “I didn’t have a good answer for her.”

jnocera@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6023 Twitter: @jessmnocera mmartz@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6964 Sean McGoey and Andrew Cain contributed to this report, which also includes information from The Associated Press.

