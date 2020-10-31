Richmond-area schools at crossroads on reopening plans

****

Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he is “not optimistic” that students in the city school system will be able to return to school in person next semester. It is a topic the Richmond School Board will discuss Monday at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Cases have been on the rise in Richmond this month after they fell through most of September.

“With increasing infection rates, I am not optimistic that we would be able to come back in person. The number one priority is the health and safety of our students,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Richmond is not Henrico and is not Chesterfield. We are very different places. Though we are neighbors, we have different students, different staff, and different challenges.”

Kamras later confirmed he was referring to the district having mostly Black and Hispanic students. COVID-19 has spread through those communities at higher rates and caused higher levels of hospitalization and death across the country.

Most of the children who have died from COVID-19 have been children of color, according to the CDC.

An RPS bus driver died due to COVID-19 complications earlier this month.