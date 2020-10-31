Richmond-area schools at crossroads on reopening plans

The superintendent of Richmond Public Schools said this week that students probably won't return to classrooms next spring because of concerns about the coronavirus. One day before, Chesterfield County, School Board members who promised to let health data guide their decisions announced it would send 34,000 more students back to class next month even as the pace of infections reported in the county has doubled in the past three weeks. The decision was backed by the county's health committee, which signed off on the plan despite an acknowledgement that the numbers were troubling.
Across the region and state, decisions about reopening schools rest entirely with local School Boards, meaning all 133 elected boards decide how much risk is too much. The result around Richmond: Neighboring localities draw different conclusions from similar health measures during meetings brimming with protesting parents and teachers. And increasingly around Richmond, with the exception of city schools, the decision on whether to allow children in classrooms is being left to parents.
Coronavirus cases have been rising since the beginning of October in the region: the average case counts in Henrico and Chesterfield nearly doubled over the course of the month.
But Dr. Danny Avula, who leads the Richmond and Henrico health districts, has said schools haven't been shown to be super spreaders environments.
The Virginia Department of Health began reporting K-12 outbreaks last week. As of Friday, Chesterfield has an ongoing outbreak at Bon Air Elementary, with a resolved outbreak at Clover Hill Elementary. Hanover County Public Schools has three listed resolved outbreaks at John Gandy and Kersey elementary schools and Liberty Middle School.
“I do think that, in terms of social-emotional health, in terms of academic gains for the student population … that cost outweighs the potential risk of getting COVID,” Avula previously said in an interview.
Takeshi Ellis, a Chesterfield parent and teacher in a nearby district, has wanted to keep her two children at home from the beginning. For her son Xavier, a freshman in the specialty engineering program at Lloyd C. Bird High School, staying virtual would mean leaving the program.
“I was forced into making that decision for him,” to return to school come Nov. 9, said Ellis, whose daughter is virtually attending Bon Air Elementary.
“My son is nervous to go back because he knows what is at stake,” in terms of being able to see his close-knit family members, Ellis said. “He’s very close to my parents and my mom just finished chemotherapy.”
The family has safety rules for Xavier, including always keeping his mask on, washing his hands frequently and changing his clothes when he gets home from school each day.
***
At the request of the School Board, Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty assembled a 7-member panel of area medical experts and school staff to determine when it's safe enough for different groups of students to return to school.
On the seven-member panel sits Nick Oyler, coordinator of student health services, Jennifer Rucker, director of equity & student support services, Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, David Johnson, director of Chesterfield risk management, Dr. Anthony Cassano, program director for the Thoracic Surgical Department at the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Kathleen Richio, a nurse practitioner at VCU and Gail Christie, a virologist and VCU professor in the department of microbiology and immunology.
Three coronavirus metrics have previously determined the committee’s recommendations: a seven-day average of cases, case positivity rate and school readiness. The metrics are placed in four colors: green, yellow, orange or red. VDH guidelines, which aren't binding, call for a pause in reopening if the average of the metrics fall in the yellow category and a reversal of its reopening schedule if the average falls in orange.
On Monday, with average cases orange and the positivity rate yellow, the health committee voted 3-2 to send sixth through 12th graders back to school starting Nov. 9, a decision most of the School Board said on Tuesday that they support. Rucker is a non-voting member and one voting member was absent for the vote, a schools spokesman wrote in an email. None of the committee members are paid.
Oyler, the only committee member who spoke during Tuesday's School Board meeting, said "the majority of the committee agreed that though there has been an uptick in data, it wasn't sufficient to feel the need to pause."
Of the school system's 42 confirmed cases among staff, a contractor and a visitor and five student cases since the start of school on Sept. 8, Oyler is only aware of two cases that have been spread in schools.
Christie, a virologist with expertise in the life cycles of viruses, was one of the two health panel members who opposed the decision.
“I honestly don’t know why some members of the committee voted against the data, I was surprised,” Christie said in an interview.
Christie said “it made sense” to send back the first three groups of students. The metrics were favorable at the time.
Dr. Samuel was unavailable for comment Thursday.
A Chesterfield spokeswoman declined to provide contact information for Johnson, the county's director of risk management. The remaining board members did not respond to requests for comment.
“Considering these are decisions that were made by the school board, we feel it would be more helpful for you to reach out directly to the school board and the school administration,” Susan Pollard, a county spokeswoman, said in an email.
But under the current setup, the School Board doesn't vote on the health committee's recommendations before they become policy.
During Tuesday’s School Board meeting, the board appeared to also be in a 3-2 split, with Vice Chairwoman Dot Heffron and member Kathryn Haines asking tough questions towards the committee while thanking them for their work, with the remaining three members, Chairwoman Debbie Bailey and members Ryan Harter and Ann Corker speaking highly of the committee.
Bailey said she "would never stand in the way of [the] panel’s expertise.”
Heffron asked that going forward the School Board makes decisions regarding reopening and not the health panel. School officials are drafting a memo and are slated to present it at the Nov. 10 board meeting.
The next public update regarding school reopening is slated for Nov. 10.
Carolyn Ferraro and her daughter, Ashlyn, an eighth-grader at Bailey Bridge Middle jumped around their house in excitement Tuesday afternoon after hearing the committee’s recommendation.
“I was anxiously waiting to find out … I was worried [we] would not be sent back,” Ferraro said in an interview, whose son, Dominic, a fourth-grader at Alberta Smith Elementary, returned to school Monday.
Ferraro, who said she trusts the health committee, has opted to drive her children to school through a neighborhood carpool to give space to families who need their children to take the bus. The school system, which the health committee ranks as ready for student returns, is asking parents to drive their students if possible because it doesn't have enough bus drivers. The committee also acknowledged that while schools have room for social distancing, they don't have the ability to consistently enforce it.
****
Richmond schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he is “not optimistic” that students in the city school system will be able to return to school in person next semester. It is a topic the Richmond School Board will discuss Monday at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Cases have been on the rise in Richmond this month after they fell through most of September.
“With increasing infection rates, I am not optimistic that we would be able to come back in person. The number one priority is the health and safety of our students,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Richmond is not Henrico and is not Chesterfield. We are very different places. Though we are neighbors, we have different students, different staff, and different challenges.”
Kamras later confirmed he was referring to the district having mostly Black and Hispanic students. COVID-19 has spread through those communities at higher rates and caused higher levels of hospitalization and death across the country.
Most of the children who have died from COVID-19 have been children of color, according to the CDC.
An RPS bus driver died due to COVID-19 complications earlier this month.
"We have a higher proportion of students and families who may be at risk for the coronavirus," said 2nd District School Board member Scott Barlow. He said as things stand right now, he wouldn't support an expansion to in-person instruction. "We know that the impact of this virus will be felt more heavily in many respects than students in other divisions. that's because we know that our students may need more support and guidance with virtual instruction and their social and emotional needs. But many of our students are also at greater risk for families with greater risk for being infected or affected or having negative health outcomes."
The statement from the city schools leader comes as Chesterfield and Henrico County Public Schools prepare to bring more students back into their classrooms. On October 22, the Henrico School Board voted to expand in person instruction to a four day a week model. Elementary school students who opt in to come back to school buildings will begin in person instruction on November 30.
The 7-day daily average number of cases in Henrico has risen from 18 on Oct. 1 to 43 on Friday.
Henrico’s middle and high school staff will be expected to be back in buildings on Nov. 30 unless they qualify for some form of leave, even though they won’t have students in the buildings, according to an email sent by the principal on Wednesday to staff members at Quioccosin Middle School.
Andy Jenks, the Henrico schools spokesperson, said in a statement that returning to learning is an “all hands on deck” scenario.
“The staffing is necessary on multiple wavelengths, which includes an expansion of our “limited in-person” options for middle and high school students,” Jenks said. “That doesn’t take away from the school system’s ability to be flexible on a case-by-case basis.”
Ryan Burgess, a teacher who has strongly opposed any expansion to in-person learning, said she was concerned and did not understand the reasoning for having middle and high school staff back.
“I'm trying to, you know, parse it, and figure out why they may have made this decision,” Burgess said. She has considered resigning if HCPS tells her she is required to go back to school in person. “I feel a little more secure with staff in the building than I do with students been in the building.”
Hanover County Public Schools has the most aggressive reopening plan in the region, with nearly 60% of students reporting to the classroom five days a week since the start of school, Sept. 8. The county also has the fewest cases in the region, averaging about 13 a day as of Friday, up from 9 at the start of the month.
Richmond, the only locality among its neighbors that on Friday had a lower average daily case count than on Sept. 1, is the only one not planning to open classrooms this semester.