When Jocelynn Jacobs dropped off her daughter, Dilynn Wade, at Echo Lake Elementary School for her first day of kindergarten on Monday morning, Jacobs said she was the one holding back tears — not her daughter.

Dilynn, 5, who confidently strutted into school after hugging her parents goodbye, was one of about 50,000 students attending the first day of school in Henrico County on Monday, and one of about 150,000 students who started school across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield and Hanover counties.

Sporting his brand-new Bowser backpack on Monday morning, the son of Jessica and Francisco Sifontes showed palpable excitement for embarking on his first-grade journey at Echo Lake Elementary. He’s excited for everything about the new school year, especially making new friends.

Up the street at Glen Allen High School, hundreds of students stood in a line that snaked around the building, slowly inching toward the school’s entrance. For the first time, the school's security personnel employed weapons scanners at each entrance of the Henrico high school. As part of a new safety measure, every high school in the county will employ the scanners this year.

The initial implementation of the new security measure led to delays, as the procedure was unfamiliar to students. The process should get more efficient as students learn how the machines work, officials said.

“When you’re implementing something like this, certainly lines and clogs are an unfortunate consequence, but it’s something we can work through," said Henrico Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell. "Most importantly, we want to make sure we’re still creating a welcoming environment. That’s really important to us as we move forward with this that when kids arrive at school that they’re still arriving in a school community that feels welcoming and open.

“It is striking a balance. It's extra patience required on the part of our students and their families. Coming out of our field test, students really indicated that the extra measures, while they might have taken more time, increased their feelings of safety and security in our school buildings.”

School counselors connected with students who have special needs ahead of the new school year to orient them with the scanners and ease anxieties about the change to their routines.

The new school year, despite the delays, should be one full of learning and fun, said Glen Allen High Principal Reginald Davenport. His theme for the year is “empower, excel and embrace,” he said as he greeted students at the door Monday morning.

'I like getting to spread school spirit'

When students at John Marshall High School in Richmond disembarked from school buses on Monday morning, they were met with greetings from teachers and staff as well as Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Mayor Levar Stoney. The crowd of teenagers filed into the school with a mixture of smiles, tired eyes and side conversations with classmates.

John Marshall student Taejah Anderson, who is beginning her senior year, said she’s looking forward to seeing her friends in class and around the hallways. She spent her freshman year in pandemic-spurred virtual learning, Anderson said she relishes face-to-face time with others.

“I’m looking forward to everyone having a great year, having a positive mind, strong attitude and just having fun,” Anderson said. She’s also looking forward to starting her second year of cheerleading at the school.

“I like getting to spread school spirit, cheering at the games and being able to feel the hype,” Anderson said.

John Marshall is one of three RPS schools that is newly accredited by the state this year, along with Chimborazo Elementary and Cardinal Elementary. The state accredits schools based on factors including student achievement, chronic absenteeism and teacher qualifications. The badge of accreditation generally indicates that schools meet minimum state standards and provide a satisfactory level of education.

John Marshall and Cardinal Elementary both improved their student achievement in science, which contributed to their lack of accreditation last year. John Marshall improved its chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 10% or more of school, reducing its rate to just under the 25% threshold needed for accreditation.

Monica Murray, principal at John Marshall, thanked families, staff and the community for helping students with their education.

“We are so proud of all the work that our students have done here at John Marshall and we’re proud of our parents who show up for them every single day,” Murray said. “We love them and tell them there’s nothing that they can do about it.”

64,000 back to school

In Chesterfield County, central Virginia's largest school system, some of the division's roughly 64,000 students returned to the classroom Monday as part of a staggered start, which involves different groups of students beginning on various days throughout the week.

At Hening Elementary School, students danced and picked up stickers as they stepped into the building for the first time this school year.

“I’m so excited to see all of our Hornets back in the hive,” said Hening Principal Kristin Saady.

Hening’s 877 students will receive additional support this year as the school becomes a new addition to Communities In Schools of Chesterfield, a program that serves high-need schools in an effort to prevent student dropouts.

“The resources that we have gained and the people that we’ve met who want to help already, it’s amazing,” said Ashley Stavac, early childhood special education teacher at Hening Elementary.

Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty greeted students at Hening, Providence and Alberta Smith elementary schools.

“You work all summer to get ready for this first day, and I think everybody worked really hard,” Daugherty said. “Everything seems to be moving smoothly; the schools are well-prepared, we’re fully staffed, and we’re excited about the new opportunity for the kids.”