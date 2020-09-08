Richmond area students and families start 2020-2021 school year

As students and parents started arriving at her home for the first day of school, Yael Levin-Sheldon made sure to check everyone's temperature as she reminded them to take off their shoes and wash their hands before anything else.
After talking with several friends who still have to report to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Levin-Sheldon recently offered to oversee a learning pod with eight students at her home while Henrico schools hold classes online through at least the first nine weeks of the school year.
As a consultant with some flexibility in her schedule, Levin-Sheldon said she suspended all her current contracts to monitor her two sons and their six middle school classmates who live near them in the Greenwood Glen neighborhood, a leafy suburban development just west of Route 1 near the I-295 interchange.
"This way they'll be with friends who I know who have been safe like us," she said.
About 30 minutes before the start of the school day, Levin-Sheldon texted other parents in the Richmond area about how they were getting along. Word got around fast that Chesterfield County schools were already struggling with connectivity issues.
Still, they hoped for the best. At the very least, she thought, her kids would finally get to socialize with friends after schools around the state closed in March.
Waiting in the playroom that his parents finished turning into a makeshift classroom the night before, Yael's son Liam Sheldon and his classmate Will Sehl brightened as the two other students in their virtual learning pod walked through the door.
Liam's smiling face betrayed his own words from just minutes earlier about not being excited for his first day of 8th grade. Will's nervousness about whether his computer would connect to his virtual class melted away as he reveled in being together with his three friends again after months apart.
"You guys are like five feet tall now," said Gabriel Blanche, the shortest in the group of fresh-faced teenagers who had all turned 13 last year.
"You look like Hamilton!" Samuel Miller replied, commenting on Gabriel's long curly hair tied back in a way that resembled Lin-Maneul Miranda's locks in the hit Broadway musical.
"What happened to your voice?" Gabriel shot back.
While the fourth eight graders laughed as they started getting ready for the day, the four sixth grade students in the Levin-Sheldon family's dining room sat quietly as their parents doted on them and discussed what the new daily schedule will be now that school is back in session.
Hanover
After a summer of Cheerios with milk and sugar for breakfast, six-year-old Sam Koziol decided on his first day of first grade to switch to oatmeal. Today, it's the strawberries & cream kind, stirred by his mom and delivered to the kitchen table in a small blue bowl. Tomorrow, maybe he'll have the dinosaur egg flavor.
Sam's heading back to Kersey Creek Elementary School in Hanover County alone this morning. First grade is among those Hanover County Public Schools decided to bring back on the official first day as a part of its reopening plan.
Prekindergarteners, kindergartenders, first-graders, sixth-graders and ninth-graders started Tuesday. The rest, like Sam’s 10-year-old brother Jack, who's going into fifth grade, start Wednesday.
Hanover County's the only area school system bringing back students in person this school year and the biggest of 10 across the state doing so.
Sixty percent of kids, those like Sam and Jack, are going in person. The rest will learn online.
Though school starts today, HCPS has already had a coronavirus scare. Liberty Middle School delayed its reopening when three of its faculty members tested positive for the virus, exposing 15 others and possibly more within a two-week span. Remote learning will tentatively start Thursday.
Despite the development, Amy and Matt Koziol weren’t super concerned.
This day brings relief. They wanted the kids to go back and return to some semblance of normalcy. Amy Koziol works as a paralegal from home. The kids, she said, don't know boundaries. Matt Koziol said elementary education isn't his forte. He teaches law enforcement instruction to adults at the O'Gara Group.
However, it comes with risk — Matt Koziol, 50 is in treatment for cancer, and has been for the past two years. It started in his head and neck, then spread everywhere else.
The big concern for him was what the kids could bring home.
But when they were deciding to send their kids back in person, there was no big discussion.
“I think the option of them getting a good education is worth the risk versus a terrible education still in the little bubble with us doing it,” Matt Koziol said.
Amy Koziol hands Sam his laminated name tag with a blue lanyard sent to them in a packet by the school system. It has a pick up number, and a mistake.
"They spelled your name wrong," she says.
It reads "Kozial."
When he finishes his oatmeal, it's getting close to time to go. Sam sits down on the floor to cram his sockless feet into newly washed red Vans with shark skeletons on them.
"Your dinosaur shirts and dinosaur sharks," Amy Koziol says.
Sam's quick to correct. "Those are zombie sharks."
“Zombie sharks,” his mother repeats. “Oh, my bad.”
His mother rolls up the sleeves of his gray Cat and Jack button down with dinosaurs on it from Target.
A few more things before they go: a snack of Chex Mix with popcorn and Cheez-Its, a water bottle, a yellow neck gaiter with Minions on it, a brand new camo backpack with a Baby Yoda hand sanitizer.
Then, the traditional first day of school picture.
Amy Koziol made a chalkboard sign for the occasion.
"1st Day of First Grade," it reads. It gives the date, Sept. 8, 2020. It indicates Sam's age, that he lost one tooth, that he loves baseball and soccer.
He flashes a grin with a gap at the bottom. Amy Koziol begins taking pictures on her iPhone, Sam's mask in hand.
She fixes his long blonde hair, brushing it to the right side of his head. She takes a few more.
“First grade,” she says. “I can’t believe it.”
It's time to go to the bus now, scheduled arrival 7:24. Before the family heads out, they leash up Charlie, their mini black and white Australian Shepherd.
They’re early today. Usually, Amy Koziol said, they’re running a bit behind.
She pulls on a teal L.L. Bean half zip over her black tank top.
“Alright Sam. Let’s go do this thing.”
