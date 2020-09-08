Richmond area students and families start 2020-2021 school year

Waiting in the playroom that his parents finished turning into a makeshift classroom the night before, Yael's son Liam Sheldon and his classmate Will Sehl brightened as the two other students in their virtual learning pod walked through the door.

Liam's smiling face betrayed his own words from just minutes earlier about not being excited for his first day of 8th grade. Will's nervousness about whether his computer would connect to his virtual class melted away as he reveled in being together with his three friends again after months apart.

"You guys are like five feet tall now," said Gabriel Blanche, the shortest in the group of fresh-faced teenagers who had all turned 13 last year.

"You look like Hamilton!" Samuel Miller replied, commenting on Gabriel's long curly hair tied back in a way that resembled Lin-Maneul Miranda's locks in the hit Broadway musical.

"What happened to your voice?" Gabriel shot back.

While the fourth eight graders laughed as they started getting ready for the day, the four sixth grade students in the Levin-Sheldon family's dining room sat quietly as their parents doted on them and discussed what the new daily schedule will be now that school is back in session.

Hanover