Richmond-area students and families start 2020-21 school year

As students and parents started arriving at her home for the first day of school, Yael Levin-Sheldon made sure to check everyone's temperature as she reminded them to take off their shoes and wash their hands before anything else.

After talking with several friends who still have to report to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Levin-Sheldon recently offered to oversee a learning pod with eight students at her home while Henrico schools hold classes online through at least the first nine weeks of the school year.

She first learned about the communal learning concept a few weeks ago in one of the myriad Facebook groups where hundreds of parents over the last six months have consulted each other about school reopening plans and childcare arrangements while local divisions were still figuring out how this year would work out.

Levin-Sheldon, a data analysis consultant, said she's giving up work for the next few weeks to monitor her two sons and their six middle school classmates who live near them in the Greenwood Glen neighborhood, a leafy suburban development just west of Route 1 near the I-295 interchange.

"This way they'll be with friends who I know who have been safe like us," she said.