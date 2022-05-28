Richmond-area valedictorians want peers to know they can accomplish anything

As the nation reels from the murder of at least 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, robbing them of their lives and educational journeys, Richmond-area high school graduates are entering a new chapter of their lives, whether continuing their education, beginning their career or joining the military.

While high school graduations have looked different in the past few years because of the coronavirus pandemic, traditions remain true, including honor the top students of each graduating class.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch spoke with four area valedictorians, all of who will attend college in Virginia. Two aspire to join the medical field, one wants to become a lawyer, and another, a clinical psychologist.

Richmond-area graduations kicked off on Monday, as all of Chesterfield County’s graduates received their diplomas this past week. Richmond, Hanover and Henrico public schools graduate in June. (At the time of publication, Henrico County Public Schools did not provide information for the district’s 2022 valedictorians).

***

Damarious Banks, 18, Richmond Public High Schools’ Armstrong High School valedictorian, will attend Norfolk State University

Most of the women in Damarious Banks' family are nurses. His passion for nursing began through his family.

After graduating from Armstrong High School next month, Banks will continue his education with a full-ride academic scholarship at Norfolk State University where he will study nursing. Upon graduating, he will attend graduate school to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.

Banks, who first wanted to become a doctor, decided he didn’t want to go down that vigorous path. However, he still wants to practice medicine and work with kids.

As a first-generation college student, attending a historically Black college or university was of the utmost importance to Banks. Black excellence and having a sense of family at college drove his decision to attend an HBCU, as well as the presence of a marching band.

From a young age, Banks has enjoyed music. His grandma first tried to teach him the piano, but Banks had no interest. He ultimately decided to play the trumpet to follow in the footsteps of his father. His dad, who attended John Marshall High School, was in the school’s band during his freshman and sophomore years.

Banks loved playing the trumpet from the start. And once he learned of the marching band, his interest in music only grew more.

“From middle school to high school when I heard the marching band, I was like, ‘IT’S the marching band,’ ” Banks said.

In writing his valedictorian speech, his main focus was to let his fellow classmates know that anything is possible and that they can come back from anything.

“I like to call us the class of reconstruction," Banks said. "We are the first class to come back into the building [since COVID began]. We are the first to show that anything is possible. We came back into this building from a virtual world."

This summer, through the Partnership for the Future program, Banks will intern at the Children’s Museum of Richmond.

One day, Banks said, he will give back to Richmond, beginning with Armstrong High. He wants the excellence of Armstrong to be known, through creating his own foundation and creating a pipeline between the high school and Norfolk State.

“I wouldn’t know who I would be without having my education,” Banks said. “It’s always been my life, coming to school since I was young. I’d do anything to succeed.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Meadowbrook High School valedictorian Naldy Turcios, 18, will attend the University of Virginia

Naldy Turcios took a leap of faith when deciding on what her college major would be upon graduating from Meadowbrook High School’s International Baccalaureate Specialty Center as the 2022 valedictorian.

A first-generation college student, Turcios went back and forth between choosing to major in something she loves or a major that might guarantee a good job. She ultimately followed her heart. Turcios will study political science at the University of Virginia.

Turcios said she thought “UVA was the right place to pursue the rest of my education because of the opportunities it offers and it’s academically challenging so I know that I would grow in that environment too.” Turcios added that being able to follow her dreams of studying political science while receiving financial aid to attend college has been a blessing for her and her mom.

After graduating from college, Turcios plans to attend law school. While she hasn’t decided exactly what type of law she wants to pursue, she has a couple of ideas, including immigration law.

Having seen friends' parents being deported, Turcios said, those personal experiences will drive her passion to help others in the same situations.

“I have a very hard time speaking for myself sometimes, I get nervous," she said. "But one thing I noticed about myself is that when I'm speaking up for somebody else, I get all this profound new confidence and I like helping other people. I like knowing that I can be a voice for them."

As a young child, Turcios lived in Guatemala for four years. She came back to the United States when she was 9 years old. When she came to Chesterfield County, she was held back a grade level because she didn’t know English.

While Turcios received a lot of support in the third grade, she also faced discrimination. She remembers being only one of two Hispanic girls in her third grade class and a fellow student asked why she had moved to America if she couldn’t speak English.

“I try not to let it get to me because you know, I'm already here and I was born here,” Turcios said. “So it was kind of like, 'Where else would I go?' "

Turcios ended up moving to another Chesterfield elementary school and the support she had received at her first school, stayed there. It was up to her to understand her teacher’s lessons while facing a language barrier.

“I went from being a top student in Guatemala to being a student that had no idea what was going on over here," Turcios said. "And [for a period of time] it kind of took away my interest as far as in school."

Becoming valedictorian was a bit unexpected for Turcios, as it was never her goal. Her drive and inspiration to achieve good grades was not for the honor, rather to receive merit scholarships for college.

“Being able to receive an education has really given me the foundation to advance in life,” Turcios said. “I feel very blessed that I have been able to finish high school and I have the opportunity to attend college.

“When I was in Guatemala, even if you were ever to go and visit, once you get to the airport, you’re going to see kids as young as probably 5 either selling lollipops or newspapers outside [to help earn money for their families]" she added. "Kids don’t really have the chance to keep furthering their education."

During her school's graduation ceremony, Turcios took the time to notice how happy all of her peers were to be graduating. Parents were shouting from the stands in celebration, because they were so proud of their children.

Attending Meadowbrook High allowed Turcios to see the world “in completely different lenses.” The school’s rich diversity exposed Turcios to different cultures and ethnicities, but also allowed her to learn the stories of her classmates, their struggles and how they persevered.

Being a Meadowbrook graduate to Turcios means, “I’m more educated, not just in the sense of books but I’m also educated in life.”

In her advice to her peers, she said not to give up after facing an obstacle. “It’s important to know that the path to success is not one straight line. Sometimes things will not work out the way you expect it to and it might bring you down, but don’t lose sight of what you want.”

Before leaving for college, Turcios plans to find a summer job while taking an online summer program with UVA. As her mother’s translator, Turcios will take the summer to help her mom prepare to live apart and be ready for any language-barrier difficulties that may come.

Ellie Cook, 18, valedictorian of Mechanicsville High School in Hanover County, is attend the University of Virginia

Ever since she was young, Ellie Cook has found a lot of pride and confidence in receiving good grades.

“It’s something that’s always motivated me,” Cook said. “I love the feeling of putting in a lot of work and seeing the results from that.”

Next month, at her high school graduation she will be honored as the top of her class, as the valedictorian. In preparing her speech, she spoke with some of her favorite teachers, who greatly impacted her time at Mechanicsville High.

Cook’s speech includes Spanish teacher and National Honor Society sponsor Meilin Jao who has become a mentor to Cook by helping her increase her confidence, especially with public speaking.

“I also included my own advice as well. We don't have to have our path figured out right now, we have the time to find that and to be confident that we will find our path at some point,” Cook said.

During her sophomore year, Cook took an Advanced Placement psychology class and loved it. The incoming University of Virginia student said she has a natural ability to talk to others and provide advice when needed.

While her AP psychology class helped shaped her goal to become a clinical psychologist, Cook’s favorite class in high school was her two-year International Baccalaureate History of Americas. The class thoroughly covered a couple of topics, including authoritarian states. Cook found the course’s structure of spending considerable time on each topic interesting.

Having danced since the age of 4 and being a member of 804 Dance Place in Ashland, Cook would like to join a dance club in college. She also wants to join clubs centered in volunteering and community service.

Richmond Public Schools’ Open High School valedictorian Sanaa Hayes, 18, will attend The College of William & Mary

Always drawn to mathematics and sciences, upon graduating from Open High, Sanaa Hayes will major in biology under a pre-med track at The College of William & Mary. She plans to attend medical school and study oncology. Seeing her grandmother battle and beat breast cancer has influenced Hayes to eventually work with cancer patients.

Attending college is not new for Hayes. At Open High, Hayes participated in the early college academy program. She took a majority of her classes during her final two years of high school at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College.

Hayes received an associate’s degree in social sciences from Reynolds before formally graduating from high school. Graduating from Reynolds is her favorite high school memory.

For her upcoming Open High graduation, in her valedictorian speech, Hayes is going to tell her classmates that despite the hard times that they may face, they can all be successful.

“Of course we’ve been through a lot of hard times and there’s more hard times that will eventually come in our future, there’s always people you can depend on … that you’re not alone," Hayes said. "They [her peers] can be successful in whatever they’re doing, whether they're going to college or whether they're joining the workforce or anything like that."

While juggling being both a high school and college student, Hayes balanced multiple jobs - babysitting, tutoring classmates and younger students and being a shift leader at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. This summer, through the Partnership for the Future program, Hayes will intern at the Science Museum of Virginia for the second summer, while still working at Tropical Smoothie.

During her internship last summer, Hayes spent a lot of time talking to guests about the museum’s dinosaur exhibit. She enjoyed playing with kids and telling them all about dinosaurs.

“Some kids new more things about dinosaurs than I did,” Hayes said with a laugh.

At William & Mary, Hayes is interested in joining the minorities in medicine club and maybe the bird watching club. While bird watching is not a regular part of her routine, Hayes is excited to venture out and try new things.