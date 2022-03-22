Richmond City Council and School Board remain at impasse over proposed size of new George Wythe

The timeline for a new George Wythe High School remains fuzzy after the Richmond City Council and School Board failed to reach an agreement Tuesday for the release of construction funds that the city has withheld from the school division for five months.

After a long-awaited joint meeting of the two governing bodies, several members left the meeting disappointed that they could not reach a consensus or compromise to break a deadlock that has stalled the rebuilding of a dilapidated school in a majority Black and Latino community in South Richmond.

“I’m very frustrated right now because we sat here and we are still walking away without a resolve,” School Board member Nicole Jones said toward the end of a contentious two-hour meeting that one member left suddenly in protest.

Almost every official says a new Wythe is urgently needed, but a majority on both bodies thus far have effectively put it on hold as they and Mayor Levar Stoney fight over how big the new school should be and who should be in charge of school construction policy and management.

The delay continues a decades-long effort to replace Wythe, which originally opened in 1960.

The School Board originally set out to replace the school several years ago when Stoney in 2018 proposed a meals tax increase to support the construction of new schools. The City Council approved the tax hike. It generated only enough for three of five schools that were on a school division shortlist of facilities most in need of replacement.

The school division pushed off on Wythe at the time, but Stoney in his 2020 reelection campaign said Wythe would be prioritized in his next term.

The School Board last year voted 5-4 to wrest control of school construction from the city, citing concerns about the cost of the other three school projects.

The board has sought to award a design contract for a new Wythe since then, revising the city’s original plans for a 2,000-seat facility to 1,600. The City Council, which holds the city’s purse strings, has since refused to reallocate $7.3 million in leftover school construction funds back to the division.

City and council officials say 2020 Census data and a consultant’s enrollment projections predict that the school will be overcrowded if it has capacity for only 1,600 students. Those supporting a smaller high school, however, say it would have enough seats if plans for a new career and technical education center also move ahead, and that it would save money to begin work on rebuilding Woodville Elementary in the city’s East End.

“City Council has no legal authority to determine the size of the school or any other matter,” said School Board member Kenya Gibson. “So forcing the board to jump through hoops and answer question after question after question, it’s just it’s not been cooperative by any measure.”

City Council member Ellen Robertson suggested in Tuesday’s meeting that both governing bodies agree to plans for a school for 1,800 students. “It’s going to be an embarrassment to everybody” if the school is overcrowded on its first day, she said.

City Council President Cynthia Newbille and School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed, however, declined to poll their colleagues on whether they would support the idea ahead of the City Council meeting on Monday where they will review the funding ordinance.

Board member Cheryl Burke, who left Tuesday’s meeting early as her colleague Stephanie Rizzi was still speaking , said that a narrow majority on the board has since made it difficult for the replacement of Wythe to move forward.

“Enough is enough. Either we do what’s right by the children or we don’t,” she said in an interview. “Keep making excuses, but this isn’t right.”

Stoney said he was not invited to the meeting, but spoke about the impasse earlier Tuesday.

In a letter to the City Council and School Board last week, Stoney asked again for the school division to collaborate with the city and use a specific procurement method known as Construction Manager At Risk for the construction of Wythe and the renovation of William Fox Elementary after it sustained heavy fire damage last month.

He said using that method, which is the city’s regular policy, would allow for “faster completion and greater control over costs, which is especially important considering current challenges posed by inflation, workforce shortages and supply chain delays.”

With the school division poised to use another procurement policy, the mayor’s administration is estimating that it would take until spring 2027 for a new Wythe to be built.

If Richmond Public Schools goes back to working with the city and its policy, the project could be done as soon as summer 2025, Stoney said.

Gibson last year said that she is in favor of changing the procurement process after a city audit found that the cost of the last three school building projects had exceeded statewide averages for the previous year. The mayor and city administration officials have since noted that a state analysis found that the per square foot cost for those schools were on par with others built around the state in 2020.

Gibson, however, has also raised concerns about how the city had selected construction and engineer firms that have donated to the mayor’s political campaign for the school construction projects, alleging that the city’s procurement process steers contracts to the mayor’s political patrons.

When asked about the donations and alleged conflicts of interest Tuesday, Stoney said he does not get involved in the procurement process.

“It’s against the law for the chief executive or any politician to be involved in procurement. No one wants to be involved in procurement here,” he said, despite his letter last week advising the school division to follow certain procurement methods.

The board and council members had planned to talk about procurement Tuesday but delayed the discussion.