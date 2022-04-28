Richmond City Council considering new school size policy following School Board rejection of River City Middle rezoning plan

Fresh from resolving a funding dispute with the city's school division, the Richmond City Council is entering another education policy debate that could impact where children attend school, potentially reigniting smoldering tensions between officials.

At a news conference Thursday where several city leaders criticized the Richmond School Board for failing to pass a rezoning plan for River City Middle School, which is overcrowded by about 100 students, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson said she wants the city to "mandate" school rezoning across the district if classrooms at any school exceed a certain size.

A year after the School Board voted to wrest control of school construction from the city administration, the controversy over the middle school rezoning is once again raising questions about the independence of the school division's governing body.

"I charge us to make it a policy that as long as we have capacity within the school system, that no classroom will be over a certain number. And we will mandate that zoning is done to accomplish that," Robertson said.

"We're going to make that policy decision," she added. "We will not go away until that's achieved."

The School Board voted 5-4 on Monday against the rezoning plan for River City Middle. Those who opposed it said they felt that Superintendent Jason Kamras' administration did not provide enough information about the operational costs and logistics of moving approximately 450 of the school's students to three different schools.

School Board member Jonathan Young, who voted against the plan and also raised concerns about the reduction of open enrollment slots for specialty programs at the other middle schools, said he welcomes collaboration with the council and city administration but questioned their intentions.

"Some of what is materializing is not well informed," he said.

Robertson said she and other officials still need to shape the specifics of her proposal and suggested that classroom size limits could change depending on grade levels. In an interview later Thursday, Robertson tried to soften the policy she described earlier, saying that the "mandate" would include a requirement that the city provide enough resources for the school division to prevent overcrowded classrooms.

"I can't supersede the law. [The School Board] makes their own policies," she said. "Our mandate would be to provide for class sizes that generate the quality of education we want in the city."

The Virginia Department of Education has standards for maximum classroom sizes and teacher-student ratios. The size and ratios range depending on grade levels, but the maximum is 35 students in grades four through six. Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, said classes at River City Middle School are in line with the state guidelines, but that the total student population there exceeds the building's capacity.

Robertson's policy proposal comes after a prolonged conflict where the City Council had withheld funding for the construction of a new George Wythe High School for several months until school leaders recently agreed to a compromise regarding the size of the new school.

School Board member Kenya Gibson, who championed the so-called "Schools Building Schools" resolution last year, challenged Robertson's policy proposal, calling it a "top-down, unfunded mandate."

"We serve on a democratically-elected school board, operating in the context of decades of defunding," she said. "It’s our responsibility to address rezoning in a way that meets the needs of our city, and the feverish response doesn't serve that purpose - it inhibits it."

Councilwoman Kristen Nye, a former School Board member, concurred.

"That's a gross overreach," she said of the policy Robertson described at Thursday's press conference. "We are not the parents of the School Board. And frankly, we have enough things in the city that are not working that we need to focus on. For council to start setting policy about how to run schools is ridiculous."

Councilman Michael Jones, who represents the area where River City Middle School is located and called the news conference Thursday, said state law could restrict the city from passing a mandate on the school division. Still, he said he feels compelled to act because constituents have brought concerns about school overcrowding to his office, and suggested that a non-binding resolution could be an alternative to a mandate.

"We want them to do their jobs better," he said of the School Board. "When they neglect that, I will use whatever means are at my disposal to resolve the issue."