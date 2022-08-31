Richmond Crusade for Voters has a list of demands for RPS

On Wednesday, the Richmond Crusade for Voters announced a list of demands for Richmond Public Schools, including an immediate audit of student enrollment and attendance from 2015 to 2022 and an audit of the school board’s budget pertaining to the division’s strategic plan.

The group, which works to increase the number of registered voters in Richmond, also requested that all recent and future RPS graduates be allowed to attend the Richmond Technical Center for the next two years to increase their proficiency in reading and writing, hone their soft skills - such as critical thinking and problem solving - and receive assistance in obtaining licensures and certifications for employment.

The group also wants RPS to pay for graduating students' undergraduate degrees at Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University and Virginia Union University.

The organization held a news conference outside of City Hall Wednesday morning. Several local organizations — the Richmond branch of the NAACP, BLM804, Richmond for All and the Richmond Democracy Center — expressed support for the Crusade’s concerns, though not all were present Wednesday.

“There’s enough blame to go around,” said Marty Jewell, a former city council member and chair of the Crusade’s education subcommittee.

“The school board are at odds with each other … the mayor can’t stay in his lane for some reason, as if he’s got expertise in educational administration. So, we got a problem,” Jewell said.

Mayor Levar Stoney urged the school board to not fire Kamras in a series of tweets earlier this month following release of the test scores.

The Crusade expressed concerns that many RPS students are graduating without properly knowing how to read.

Twenty years ago, according to Jewell, the Virginia Department of Education “de-emphasized” phonics as a learning method for reading and writing. This move, Jewell said, explains why RPS students do so poorly on the state’s annual Standards of Learning exams.

For the spring 2022 exams, the RPS pass rates were reading, 47%; writing, 36%; history, 34%; math, 37%; science, 32%.

Kamras said at a school board meeting earlier this month: “Though RPS saw declines in every subject, we actually outperformed the state in many cases when looking at the data by subgroup."

The subgroups are: Black students, economically disadvantaged students, English learner students, Hispanic students, students with disabilities and white students.

The Rev. Gary Callis Sr., a member of the Crusade’s education committee, said Wednesday, “this is not an indictment against our courageous teachers or educators, but rather shedding some light on a system, as a whole, that has been miseducating Black and poor people for years.”

Callis called on parents and community leaders to get involved with RPS education.

“We want them to make sure that these are our kids," he said. "They don't belong to the school board. They don't belong to the mayor. These children belong to us.

"So if we want our children to be well educated and we have to be part of that process and then hold those people accountable."