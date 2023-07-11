Richmond schools to 'refine' contract with police after post-graduation shooting

Richmond Public Schools administration has proposed a new 15-part safety plan following the June 6 shooting death of an 18-year-old graduating student and his father outside of the Altria Theater after the Huguenot High School graduation.

The proposal includes a pilot program at four schools to change the student cellphone policy. Students would be required to lock up their cellphones in pouches during the school day. The pouches would cost $45,000 ($15 per student for 3,000 students), and the funding would come from a U.S. Department of Education grant that provides short-term funding for local educational agencies that have experienced violent or traumatic incidents.

The administration also indicated it will recommend changes to its contract with the Richmond Police Department and changes to the job description for its "care and safety associates," who act as unarmed security guards in schools, in order to boost partnership and coordination.

Monday night’s proposal and debate is a sharp juxtaposition from the conversation three years ago, at the height of the nation’s racial reckoning after the murder of George Floyd and after Richmond police tear gassed peaceful protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument. At the time, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras and several board members recommended removing police from schools entirely.

The shift comes after increased violence in Richmond schools and youth gun violence throughout the community.

The school division is in the process of refining its contract with the Richmond Police Department. RPS Chief Wellness Officer Renesha Parks said the contract is great in its current state, but that there is a greater need for partnerships and to make sure that school resource officers are aligned with the care and safety associates and the administration.

The school division now has 11 school resource officers, who are RPD officers, throughout its middle and high schools, and 68 care and safety associates among all schools.

“The current (care and safety associate) job description was written in a time where there was a lot of unrest in Richmond city and across the nation," Parks said.

"We really wanted to reimagine what that looked like at the time,” Parks said. “It has since been three years, and we know it's time to revisit it. Times have changed and they’ve improved somewhat.

"We know race relations are still something that's very prominent across the nation and in Richmond city. But as we seek to do better by our students and by our families, we know there’s some tweaking that’s needed to the job description.”

School Board members, who would ultimately have to approve the 15-part plan, greeted it with mixed reviews Monday night.

Several School Board members met the plan with hostility and called the recommendations “Band-Aids.”

The policy recommendations include additional mental health personnel and additional safety equipment, like metal detector wands, X-ray scanners and radio equipment.

“It seems like this presentation is a Band-Aid right after one incident (in which) we made national headlines and we lost two lives. One student and one parent,” Mariah White said. “You (were) not prepared for this event. You were not ready.

"And yes, our students are not safe," she said. "And we all know it. We all know it.”

Much of the 15-part plan, including the pilot project to change the cellphone policy, is borrowed from a plan introduced by board member Jonathan Young, who represents the Fourth District. He introduced his plan in May, the day that two George Wythe High School students were shot near the school's parking lot during the school day. His plan was not implemented at the time.

"I really commend (Kamras) for having the courage and wisdom to introduce a plan that is so at odds with where the district was at only three years ago, even at the risk of incorporating elements of that crazy guy Jonathan's plan," Young said Tuesday. "That is leadership to acknowledge what we are doing isn't working and instead propose something that's different. That's more than I can say for my colleagues."

Other recommendations from the RPS proposal are updated safety protocols, expanded therapeutic options for elementary students and more training for the unarmed care and safety associates.

“I see things like metal detectors, policing and other punitive measures as Band-Aids,” said School Board Chair Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the Fifth District. “It looks like we're headed to a dystopian future. I don't want to believe that that is where we're headed.

"I would like to know or believe that we can address what is harming our students, why they're acting out this way, so that we don't have to have these kinds of things as permanent measures.”