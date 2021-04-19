Richmond public school officials unanimously approve back-to-school plans for fall

The Richmond School Board unanimously approved a plan Monday for Richmond Public Schools students to return to school for five days a week next school year, striking an alternative plan for hybrid instruction.
After feedback from families, Superintendent Jason Kamras’ administration ultimately said that it was possible to meet the CDC’s guidance for 3 feet of social distancing in classroom settings, and there was no need to provide a hybrid option.
“There is a great deal of data indicating that the hybrid approaches employed this year by other districts around the country were neither academically effective nor materially safer,” stated a recommendation from the administration.
RPS students who opt into virtual instruction will have to attend school at either Richmond’s virtual academy, or at Virtual Virginia, a service provided by the Virginia Department of Education.
All teachers will teach virtually or in-person, but not hybrid. Kamras said the division made that decision after soliciting input from many teachers in the district.
“One of our core principles that we wanted to achieve is to not have teachers teaching both [online and in-person],” Kamras said during the Monday meeting. “We received a great deal of feedback, and in doing research about divisions that have attempted to do that, the result has been the worst of both worlds. Not a particularly strong virtual experience, not a particularly strong in-person experience.”
During a school day, the division wants students to wear masks, even outside, and to wash hands at least every two hours .
Following advocacy from 1st District School Board member Liz Doerr, who repeatedly expressed skepticism about bipolar ionization, Richmond Public Schools will move away from that.
Bipolar ionization is a tool that helps disinfect the air of COVID particles. Instead, for air filtration, the division will use Carrier OptiClean HEPA Filtration Air Scrubbers, and will place them inside of all classrooms.
Richmond Public Schools was one of the last school divisions in the state to open for any sort of in-person instruction. The division last week opened in-person learning to about 800 students.
(804) 649-6948