Richmond public school officials unanimously approve back-to-school plans for fall

The Richmond School Board unanimously approved a plan Monday for Richmond Public Schools students to return to school for five days a week next school year, striking an alternative plan for hybrid instruction.

After feedback from families, Superintendent Jason Kamras’ administration ultimately said that it was possible to meet the CDC’s guidance for 3 feet of social distancing in classroom settings, and there was no need to provide a hybrid option.

“There is a great deal of data indicating that the hybrid approaches employed this year by other districts around the country were neither academically effective nor materially safer,” stated a recommendation from the administration.

RPS students who opt into virtual instruction will have to attend school at either Richmond’s virtual academy, or at Virtual Virginia, a service provided by the Virginia Department of Education.

All teachers will teach virtually or in-person, but not hybrid. Kamras said the division made that decision after soliciting input from many teachers in the district.