Richmond Public Schools begins disciplinary action for unvaccinated employees; teacher suspension begins during RPS' mental health week

Richmond Public Schools has officially started its promised disciplinary measures for teachers and employees who are out of compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The unpaid suspensions, which begin Nov. 1, are part of a progressive discipline plan that Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district would implement for those who fail to comply. If employees continue to show signs of noncompliance in RPS, they will be suspended again on Nov. 3. The city’s government also has a progressive discipline plan, which can lead to loss of employment. Employees will face another suspension on Nov. 3 if they are still out of compliance.

It’s unclear how many suspension letters were sent to staff, but Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for the district, said more staff were beginning to show steps of compliance, which could mean getting vaccinated or securing a medical or religious exemption. According to a presentation from the Oct. 18 School Board meeting, the latest date for which the numbers were available, 506 employees were out of compliance with the mandate. Out of 4,460 employees in the district, 3,954 employees were either fully vaccinated or had secured a medical or religious exemption. Most of those in compliance are vaccinated, with just 164 employees having an approved exemption.