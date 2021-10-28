Richmond Public Schools begins disciplinary action for unvaccinated employees; teacher suspension begins during RPS' mental health week

Richmond Public Schools has officially started its promised disciplinary measures for teachers and employees who are out of compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The unpaid suspensions, which begin Nov. 1, are part of a progressive discipline plan that Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district would implement for those who fail to comply. If employees continue to show signs of noncompliance in RPS, they will be suspended again on Nov. 3. The city’s government also has a progressive discipline plan, which can lead to loss of employment. Employees will face another suspension on Nov. 3 if they are still out of compliance.
It’s unclear how many suspension letters were sent to staff, but Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for the district, said more staff were beginning to show steps of compliance, which could mean getting vaccinated or securing a medical or religious exemption. According to a presentation from the Oct. 18 School Board meeting, the latest date for which the numbers were available, 506 employees were out of compliance with the mandate. Out of 4,460 employees in the district, 3,954 employees were either fully vaccinated or had secured a medical or religious exemption. Most of those in compliance are vaccinated, with just 164 employees having an approved exemption.
The timing of the suspension start date, has brought forth questions from staff about the motivation behind Superintendent Jason Kamras’ decision to close schools through the first week of Nov. for the mental health of teachers. On Wed, Oct. 20, Kamras announced the district would close for two additional days, which would give teachers a break for the entire week. The suspension letter, obtained by The Richmond Times-Dispatch, is dated for Oct. 21, the day after Kamras made the announcement. Abubaker said in a statement that while the dates are a coincidence, there was no correlation between the closure for mental health and the date for suspensions.
“[Human resources] selected November 1 as the beginning of the progressive disciplinary action long before the Superintendent’s announcement,” Abubaker said in a statement. “Furthermore, the Superintendent selected the addition of November 1 and November 3 as time off for the mental health of our staff, not because of RPS staff vaccine noncompliance, but because as a former teacher, he knew that week would be the least disruptive to classroom instruction.”
In August, the Richmond School Board approved Kamras’ recommendation to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, not long after Mayor Levar Stoney announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees, which needed to be done by Oct. 1. The decision made Richmond Public Schools the first locality in Virginia to mandate vaccines for its employees.
After Oct. 1, the district gave employees a two week grace period to show proof of full vaccination, and said that afterward they would begin progressive disciplinary measures, which can lead to loss of employment. At an earlier meeting, Kamras told a School Board member that a weekly testing alternative wouldn't raise any vaccination rates. RPS, a staff made up of mostly Black teachers, has had opportunities from the district to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, Abubaker said.
The Richmond Education Association, the Richmond schools teacher’s union, has stated they don’t support progressive discipline in the wake of noncompliance. Instead, they have suggested to the administration that weekly testing for those who aren’t comfortable with a vaccine mandate which many agencies have done, including the Governor’s office.
Jonathan Young, the Fourth District School Board representative and the lone dissenting vote when the board voted in favor of the vaccine mandate, said Thursday he would rather take up the REA’s position than begin progressive discipline.
“That is a very sensible proposal that recognizes we need to prioritize common sense,” Young said in an interview. “One that is a world better substitute than this big brother draconian approach that presumably some people in RPS are OK with, terminating our teachers. I don’t support that… I’m at a loss, candidly, how anyone can support that.”
The Richmond School Board will meet again on Nov. 8.
