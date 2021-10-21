Richmond Public Schools closing school two additional days in early November for employees' mental health

Fearing that Richmond Public Schools employees are on the "brink of burning out - even leaving," Superintendent Jason Kamras announced that the school system will be closed the entire first week of November, including two days "in the interest" of employees' mental health.

Richmond schools were already to be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for Election Day, but now they'll be closed Monday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 3, for mental health days, as well as Thursday, Nov. 4, for the Diwali holiday and Friday, Nov. 5, for parent/teacher conferences.

"Over the last couple of weeks, I've heard directly from dozens of teachers, principals, and support staff about how stressful this year has been," Kamras said in a letter to the RPS family released Wednesday night. "Many have shared that they're on the brink of burning out – even leaving – and it's only October.

"Some of the stressors are beyond our immediate control. Chief among these is the toll that COVID-19 has taken on our community. Many staff members are still mourning the loss of loved ones; others are still caring for those who are ill. In addition, many spouses and life partners of our employees have lost their jobs and are struggling to find their footing.