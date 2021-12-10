Richmond Public Schools teachers are allowed to negotiate: now what?

While Richmond’s School Board has been clear for more than a year on where they stand on collective bargaining, the move may not be as easy in other localities. More collective bargaining campaigns in neighboring localities could be forthcoming. Boaz Young-El, a Virginia Education Association UniServ director, who oversees the unions at Maggie Walker Governor’s School, Henrico, Charles City and New Kent, says key to achieving collective bargaining in those other units would be "making sure we get an accurate temperature check of political powers."

"It's no secret that the laws aren't friendly to labor," Boaz-El said in an interview. "But that being said, I think it's a testament to the desire of Richmond Public Schools as an employer to give their employees a choice in the matter which is what we don't often see."

The Chesterfield Education Association, for example, may have a harder time convincing its mostly conservative School Board to pass collective bargaining.

CEA president Christine Melendez says employees in Chesterfield are hesitant to join, with just 1,600 members out of around 8,000, she says. She said she hopes that what RPS was able to accomplish can be done in Chesterfield soon.